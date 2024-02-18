Russian Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny's Body Found With Bruises Raising Suspicions of Foul Play: Report
The body of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who passed away at the age of 47, was found reportedly showing signs of bruising while in custody at the IK-3 penal colony, also known as 'Polar Wolf,' RadarOnline.com has learned.
These signs have raised suspicion of Russian President Vladimir Putin ordering Navalny's untimely death.
As reported by Novaya Gazeta Europe, a paramedic found bruises on Navalny's body. The body is currently under police guard at a morgue in the Salekhard district clinical hospital, pending further investigation.
"Usually, the bodies of people who die in prison are taken straight to the Bureau of Forensic Medicine on Glazkova Street, but in this case, it was taken to the clinical hospital for some reason," the anonymous paramedic told the outlet.
"As an experienced paramedic, I can say that the injuries described by those who saw them appeared to be from convulsions," they continued. "If a person is convulsing and others try to hold him down but the convulsions are very strong, then bruising appears. They also said he had a bruise on his chest — the kind that comes from indirect cardiac massage."
Despite conflicting reports and statements from Russian officials, the cause of Navalny's death has not been determined.
Details surrounding his passing remain unclear, with different sources providing contradicting information. Initial claims suggested Navalny died of "sudden death syndrome," but clarification and concrete evidence are lacking.
Minutes after Navalny was reported to have died, Russia's prison service put out a statement confirming his passing.
Soon after the statement, a Telegram channel controlled by the Kremlin claimed he had died of a blood clot, and just seven minutes later, Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, was on a state-run news station discussing Navalny's passing.
On top of this, Kremlin officials are alleged to have told the opposition leader's mother that he died from 'sudden death syndrome' as she visited the brutal IK-3 Polar Wolf penal colony where he was being held.
Navalny's lawyer and his mother arrived in Salekhard on Saturday, February 17, where they were allegedly told by the prison that the body was being held in the morgue. However, a contact at the Salekhard morgue later denied the body was there.
'It's obvious that the killers want to cover their tracks and are therefore not handing over Alexei's body, hiding it even from his mother,' the lawyer's team said in a post on Telegram.
US President Joe Biden said there was "no doubt" Putin was to blame for Navalny's death.