Adele Plans Planning for Second Baby and Secret European Wedding Ceremony With Rich Paul: Report
Songbird Adele, 35, is reportedly ready to get hitched and have a baby with sports agent beau Rich Paul, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 35-year-old Easy on Me singer is heading to Europe this summer for her first overseas concert since 2016 — and sources spill she's bringing Rich along for the ride!
In November, the British singer gushed over her American sweetheart at a Los Angeles comedy show — and called him her husband.
Now, an insider tells the National Enquirer, "They'll nip off to London, see family and friends and throw a small ceremony. At least that's the plan right now."
"She's super excited about showing Rich more of her heritage," the source added. "It's been on their to-do list for literally years now."
"Being in Europe gives her that perfect opportunity and he's thrilled to be able to go with her."
Sources squealed the Someone Like You hitmaker — who is mom to 11-year-old Angelo, her son with first husband Simon Konecki — has allegedly been working on baby number two for some time.
"The talk among her inner circle is that she's hired a surrogate and is planning for a baby this year," an insider said. "She's wanted another baby for a long, long time. Now it looks like it's going to happen very soon!"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Adele's reps for comment.
As this outlet reported, another bombshell report claimed the singer already had Paul sign an ironclad prenup.
Following her divorce, Adele's close pals "convinced" her to protect her $220 million before diving into marriage with the sports agent.
"Adele has a few trust issues, which is normal for her, but bringing up a marital contract caused some friction between them," a source said. "She believes in love, and she says talking about anything to do with money is a sure-fire romance killer. She was right."
The sports agent, who represents top athletes like LeBron James, is worth an estimated $120 million.
When Adele divorced her ex-husband, there was no prenup agreement. While the details of the divorce settlement have never been released, Konecki was entitled to half of what she made while they were married. Adele and the Drop4Drop CEO were married from 2018 to 2021.