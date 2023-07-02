Adele's $58 Million Nightmare Exposed: Mansion Renovations Putting Strain on Romance With Rich Paul
Control freak Adele is rolling in the deep with her total overhaul of Sylvester Stallone's former Los Angeles mansion — and RadarOnline.com has learned that the renovation is driving everyone batty, including her fiancé Rich Paul.
Sources spill the songbird is tied up in knots over the smallest decisions — such as what type of tile or shade of wood flooring to choose.
"She walks around with color swatches in her purse and is constantly on her phone comparing faucets," squealed a source. "She can't make up her mind, and the constant back-and-forth is making the work much harder than it should be."
The insider continued, "She has the architect and general contractor on speed dial and is obsessing over every last decision." As RadarOnline.com previously revealed, the 35-year-old Hello singer shelled out $58 million last year for Sly's grander than-grand 3.6-acre Beverly Park estate — which featured eight bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, sauna, steam room, office, cinema, infinity pool, putting green, art studio, and an eight-car garage.
Since then, the British hitmaker's construction crews sheared off the second floor and leveled entire rooms as she works to create her dream house. The source said that when it comes to the never-ending renovations, the lovebirds aren't on the same page.
"Rich just wishes the whole thing was done, but Adele has immersed herself in every small point," dished the insider. "It's turning into a nightmare!"
RadarOnline.com reached out to Adele's rep for comment.
The couple isn't just at odds over the home renovations. RadarOnline.com told you first — the Grammy winner wants to protect her fortune, with insiders spilling that any mention of a prenuptial agreement is a "touchy subject" for the duo.
"Adele has a few trust issues, which is normal for her, but bringing up a marital contract caused some friction between them," a pal shared in April. Adele's net worth is believed to be a staggering $220 million, while Rich — a top sports agent with clients like LeBron James — has an estimated worth of $120 million.
"Her pals convinced her that the smart thing to do is to get an ironclad prenup" considering she seemingly didn't have one with her ex-husband, Simon Konecki. When the pair finalized their divorce in 2021, the Drop4Drop CEO was theoretically entitled to half of everything Adele made during their marriage.
"Now she just wants to play it safe," said the insider. "A prenup's signed, and Adele and Rich put it behind them... hopefully."