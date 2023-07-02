Adele's $58 Million Nightmare Exposed: Mansion Renovations Putting Strain on Romance With Rich Paul

Control freak Adele is rolling in the deep with her total overhaul of Sylvester Stallone 's former Los Angeles mansion — and RadarOnline.com has learned that the renovation is driving everyone batty, including her fiancé Rich Paul .

Sources spill the songbird is tied up in knots over the smallest decisions — such as what type of tile or shade of wood flooring to choose.

"She walks around with color swatches in her purse and is constantly on her phone comparing faucets," squealed a source. "She can't make up her mind, and the constant back-and-forth is making the work much harder than it should be."