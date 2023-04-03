Your tip
Adele's Inner Circle 'Convinced' Singer To Make Fiancé Rich Paul Sign Ironclad $340 Million Prenup

Apr. 3 2023

Adele's $240 million up-front Sin City gag is adding more fuel to the fire — or cash to the pile — when it comes to her prenuptial agreement with fiancé Rich Paul, which is already a "touchy subject," RadarOnline.com has learned.

"Adele has a few trust issues, which is normal for her, but bringing up a marital contract caused some friction between them," shared an insider.

"She believes in love, and she says talking about anything to do with money is a sure-fire romance killer. She was right," the source added.

Though it might make for an uncomfortable dinner conversation, having that chart is crucial for the star to protect herself.

In addition to the money from the Las Vegas residency, her four albums have raked in $31 million in sales, plus an extra $34 million in digital singles. And that's before you add in the hundreds of millions of dollars she's earned from tickets for her tours.

Then there's her tony real estate portfolio, which includes two townhouses in London valued at around $14 million and three Beverly Hills abodes totaling upwards of $30 million.

She and Rich, 41, also moved into a $58 million mansion that Adele reportedly funded last year. All in, her net worth is believed to be a staggering $220 million.

Rich has a deep pocketbook too.

He's a top sports agent with clients like LeBron James and has an estimated worth of $120 million. "But he's more famous now because of Adele," spilled the insider.

"Her pals convinced her that the smart thing to do is to get an ironclad prenup," the source added.

That's sound advice, considering she seemingly didn't have one with her ex-husband, Simon Konecki. When the pair finalized their divorce in 2021, the Drop4Drop CEO, 48, was theoretically entitled to half of everything Adele made during their marriage.

While details of the settlement were never released, it did not include alimony.

"Now she just wants to play it safe," said the insider. "A prenup's signed, and Adele and Rich put it behind them... hopefully."

