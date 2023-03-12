Adele's Inner Circle Concerned Rich Paul Will Leave Her Heartbroken: Sources
Adele is raring to race to the alter with new fiancé Rich Paul — but friends fear the sports agent will leave the hitmaker singing the blues, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Rich is a very charming, influential guy. But the worry is he's using Adele to boost his Hollywood profile and it'll all end in tears once he's gotten bored with her," dished an insider.
The Rumour Has It singer, 34, was recently spotted flashing a huge diamond engagement ring — cementing the couple's two-year romance. But the insiders are worried he's in the relationship for all the wrong reasons.
"Before they went public, hardly anyone had heard of the guy. Now he's front and center at all the big events, soaking up the limelight and encouraging her to get out there and party alongside him," one source shared.
As RadarOnline.com reported, insiders said the British songbird — who shares son Angelo, 10, with her ex-husband, Simon Konecki — has sparked concern over her recent booze binges.
The source added that pals worry Paul, 41, is a "questionable influence," who's "sucked her into this splashy, flashy environment."
Another spy blabbed the former skirt-chaser has smitten Adele "eating out of the palm of his hand" — but confidants are concerned "one day he'll just take off and move on to his next conquest."
A tipster shared that Adele and Paul are headed down the aisle, confirming RadarOnline.com's exclusive story from December — that the Grammy winner is pushing for a summer wedding.
- Bride-To-Be Adele Flashes Dazzling Diamond Ring At Las Vegas Show After Pressuring Rich Paul For Engagement
- Adele's Friends Fear Fun-Loving Singer Is Partying 'Too Much' As She Hopes To Expand Her Family With Sports Agent BF Rich Paul
- Adele And Ed Sheeran Pass On Performing At King Charles' Coronation Concert Amid Prince Harry Drama
“If Adele had her way they’d be married already,” spilled a pal. “She’s begged Rich to elope on countless occasions, and now has set her heart on doing it in Las Vegas sooner than later.”
We were told Adele was at the point where she was ready to say, "Marry me or move on!” It seems that Paul finally came to his senses, although the source said at the time he "would prefer to take more time."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“But at the end of the day, Adele’s the boss and gets what she wants," the insider spilled late last year. Her engagement to Paul comes after the Someone Like You singer revealed she wants to expand her family.
"I want a baby next year," she shared on The Graham Norton Show in 2022.
"I have plans next year! I have plans," Adele doubled down. "Imagine if I have to cancel the shows because I'm having a baby."
RadarOnline.com is told that baby making plans are on pause until the wedding, at least. Adele and Rich first went public with their romance in July 2021.
They went Instagram official months later — and have been weathering the storm together ever since.