Rumour Has It! 'RHOBH' Stars Are Heading to Vegas, But Adele Has 'No Zero Interest in Meeting Any of the Ladies'
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast may be heading to Las Vegas for Bravo's highly anticipated convention, but not everyone is jumping at the opportunity to meet the boisterous TV squad, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
It's unlikely residency sensation Adele will be eager to say Hello after her remarks about the Bravo franchise, one source dished.
The Rumour Has It singer previously sent shockwaves when she admitted to not being a fan of The Real Housewives during a 2021 makeup tutorial video with YouTuber Nikkie de Jager (AKA NikkieTutorials).
"I don't, I don't. I can't," Adele replied when asked if she was an RHOBH junkie. "I know a lot of people love it. I can't ... because my brain will die. I can't."
Adele said she felt too behind in the long-running show, also bringing up an off-putting and drama-packed episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey "when they were all literally killing each other." She added, "But it was too much. I was like, 'I can't, I can't watch. I should go watch some David Attenborough instead, like a wildlife program.'"
In recent weeks, fans have been purchasing her tickets and booking flights as 34 new Weekends With Adele shows kick off June 16, and are set to run through November 4 at The Colosseum at Caesar's Palace.
With a trip to Sin City in the books for the reality squad, an insider said it's not looking promising the group will get the chance to greet Adele.
"Adele made it clear that she doesn't watch the show," spilled the source. "Which is why she has zero interest in meeting any of the ladies."
The insider added, "Plus, with their camera crews filming everything there is no way what happens in Vegas is going to STAY in Vegas."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Adele for comment.
On the other hand, RHOBH viewers are counting down the days until the convention, which starts on November 3 and runs through November 5 at the Caesars Forum.