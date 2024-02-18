Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Grammy Awards

Joni Mitchell, 80, Performed at the Grammys Because She 'Doesn't Have Much Time Left': Report

joni mitchell grammys peformance cbs
Source: CBS

Sources claim Joni Mitchell performed as a last tribute for fans.

By:

Feb. 18 2024, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Folk music icon Joni Mitchell's stirring performance of her classic hit Both Sides Now brought down the house at this year's Grammy Awards, but sources claim it was really her final farewell, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to a sensational report, insiders claim Mitchell, 80, delivered a memorable performance with her fans — and mortality — in mind.

Article continues below advertisement
joni mitchell grammys peformance cbs
Source: CBS

Mitchell performed 'Both Sides Now' at the Grammys in early February.

"Joni knows she doesn't have much time left, and she wanted to give her fans a last chance to see her singing one of her most significant songs," an insider told the National Enquirer.

Just getting on stage again was said to be a long shot for the 80-year-old musician.

Mitchell was struck with a crippling brain aneurysm in 2015 that initially stole her ability to walk and talk — and she also suffered a reoccurrence of childhood polio.

Article continues below advertisement
joni mitchell grammys peformance cbs
Source: CBS

Singer Brandi Carlile performed alongside Mitchell at the award show.

Now, the folk star is said to be battling Morgellons disease, a bizarre condition that makes her feel like bugs are crawling under her skin. On top of that, the Big Yellow Taxi singer has packed on 60 pounds.

Medical experts estimated she's carrying about 180 pounds on her now-delicate 5-foot-6 frame.

"Joni is struggling in so many ways, she's convinced her body will give out on her sooner than later," the insider revealed.

Article continues below advertisement
joni mitchell grammys peformance mega
Source: MEGA

Sources said Mitchell is 'convinced' her time left is limited due to health issues.

MORE ON:
Grammy Awards

Sources said the gutsy songbird chose the Grammys for her final act — not only because she won an award for the live album Joni Mitchell at Newport — but also because she'd never performed at the awards show before and knew she'd reach millions of fans.

"This was Joni's musical love letter to the world," the insider said. "And from the reaction she got, it's clear the world is loving her back!"

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Mitchell's reps for comment.

Article continues below advertisement
joni mitchell grammys peformance mega
Source: MEGA

Insiders said the Grammys performance was Mitchell's 'love letter to the world.'

Last June, Mitchell performed her first live concert in nearly a decade since suffering the devastating brain aneurysm.

Despite her ailments, the singer miraculously performed for three hours at the Gorge Amphitheater in Quincy, Washington.

During the performance, Mitchell called the audience a "fallen constellation" due to the sea of cell phone lights. The concert followed her performance at the Newport Folk Festival, set up by fellow musician Brandi Carlile, who joined her on-stage at this year's Grammys.

Article continues below advertisement

Mitchell recently announced two U.S. concerts dates for later this year. The singer will take the stage at the Hollywood Bowl in October.

The concert will be the first time Mitchell will perform in Los Angeles since 2000.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.