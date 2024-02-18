Joni Mitchell, 80, Performed at the Grammys Because She 'Doesn't Have Much Time Left': Report
Folk music icon Joni Mitchell's stirring performance of her classic hit Both Sides Now brought down the house at this year's Grammy Awards, but sources claim it was really her final farewell, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to a sensational report, insiders claim Mitchell, 80, delivered a memorable performance with her fans — and mortality — in mind.
"Joni knows she doesn't have much time left, and she wanted to give her fans a last chance to see her singing one of her most significant songs," an insider told the National Enquirer.
Just getting on stage again was said to be a long shot for the 80-year-old musician.
Mitchell was struck with a crippling brain aneurysm in 2015 that initially stole her ability to walk and talk — and she also suffered a reoccurrence of childhood polio.
Now, the folk star is said to be battling Morgellons disease, a bizarre condition that makes her feel like bugs are crawling under her skin. On top of that, the Big Yellow Taxi singer has packed on 60 pounds.
Medical experts estimated she's carrying about 180 pounds on her now-delicate 5-foot-6 frame.
"Joni is struggling in so many ways, she's convinced her body will give out on her sooner than later," the insider revealed.
Sources said the gutsy songbird chose the Grammys for her final act — not only because she won an award for the live album Joni Mitchell at Newport — but also because she'd never performed at the awards show before and knew she'd reach millions of fans.
"This was Joni's musical love letter to the world," the insider said. "And from the reaction she got, it's clear the world is loving her back!"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Mitchell's reps for comment.
Last June, Mitchell performed her first live concert in nearly a decade since suffering the devastating brain aneurysm.
Despite her ailments, the singer miraculously performed for three hours at the Gorge Amphitheater in Quincy, Washington.
During the performance, Mitchell called the audience a "fallen constellation" due to the sea of cell phone lights. The concert followed her performance at the Newport Folk Festival, set up by fellow musician Brandi Carlile, who joined her on-stage at this year's Grammys.
Mitchell recently announced two U.S. concerts dates for later this year. The singer will take the stage at the Hollywood Bowl in October.
The concert will be the first time Mitchell will perform in Los Angeles since 2000.