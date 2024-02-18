Joni Mitchell, 80, Performed at the Grammys Because She 'Doesn't Have Much Time Left': Report

"Joni knows she doesn't have much time left, and she wanted to give her fans a last chance to see her singing one of her most significant songs," an insider told the National Enquirer.

Just getting on stage again was said to be a long shot for the 80-year-old musician.

Mitchell was struck with a crippling brain aneurysm in 2015 that initially stole her ability to walk and talk — and she also suffered a reoccurrence of childhood polio.