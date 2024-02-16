Alexei Navalny, Prominent Russian Opposition Leader and Outspoken Putin Critic, Dies in Prison at 47
Alexei Navalny – the prominent Russian opposition leader and staunch critic of President Vladimir Putin – has died in prison at the age of 47, RadarOnline.com can report.
Navalny was serving a 19-year sentence on charges of extremism when he suddenly fell ill after a walk, according to the Federal Penitentiary Service.
Despite attempts to revive him, he lost consciousness and passed away. The cause of death is currently under investigation.
Navalny's death has sparked widespread outcry and calls for an independent investigation.
His spokesperson, Kira Yarmysh, expressed disbelief and stated that they had not yet received confirmation of his death.
Navalny's lawyer is said to be traveling to the prison to gather more information.
The opposition leader had been imprisoned since January 2021, following his return to Moscow after recovering from a nerve agent poisoning that he blamed on the Kremlin.
Navalny was known for his relentless campaign against official corruption, organizing large-scale anti-Kremlin protests, and running for public office.
He had faced multiple prison sentences – all of which he condemned as politically motivated.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Navalny's devastating death this week came shortly after his recent transfer to a high-security prison colony in the town of Kharp located in a remote region of Russia.
His allies criticized the transfer as an attempt to silence him further. Despite facing numerous assaults and imprisonments, Navalny remained dedicated to his cause and was known for his wit and resilience.
Throughout his career, Navalny gained popularity through his fight against corruption in the Russian political and business spheres.
His work resonated with many Russians who felt cheated by the widespread corruption in the country.
Navalny's investigations, often shared through social media platforms like YouTube, helped him reach a broad audience and establish a strong network of regional supporters.
Navalny's activism extended beyond corruption, as he became a central figure in protests against election irregularities and the exclusion of independent candidates. His outspoken nature and ability to create catchy phrases and impactful imagery drew attention to the flaws in the political system under Putin's leadership.
Navalny's poisoning in 2020 with a strain of Novichok – a deadly nerve agent – further highlighted the dangers he faced.
Despite being in a medically induced coma for two weeks and undergoing a lengthy recovery process, he remained defiant and used social media to spread awareness and denounce the Kremlin's involvement.
Upon his return to Russia in January 2021, Navalny was promptly arrested, tried, and sentenced to 2.5 years in prison. The move sparked massive protests across the country and a subsequent crackdown on the opposition.
In August 2023, Navalny received an additional 19-year sentence on charges of extremism.