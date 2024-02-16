'Clairvoyant': TikToker Who Falsely Accused University of Idaho Professor Of Murdering Students Tells Judge She Got Her Information From Tarot Reading
The TikTok star being sued by a University of Idaho professor for accusing the teacher of playing a role in the brutal murder of 4 students dropped a bombshell in court.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Ashley Guillard, who is known as Ashley Solves Mysteries on TikTok, provided a shocking defense in the case brought by Professor Rebecca Scofield.
In her lawsuit, Scofield claimed the TikToker published a series of videos that accused her of being responsible for the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.
Scofield said Guillard accused her of being in a romantic relationship with one of the murdered students. The TikToker said the professor hired men to help her carry out the murders — without any evidence to back up her claims.
Scofield said the entire story was a fabrication.
In late 2022, Bryan Kohberger was arrested by police for the murders. They said they have no reason to believe Scofield played any role in the situation.
Scofield sued Guillard seeking unspecified damages.
Guillard has been unsuccessful in her attempts to dismiss the lawsuit. Previously, she argued her statements were protected by the first amendment.
Now, in her newly filed motion, the TikToker claimed she had not defamed the professor by falsely accusing her of murder. She claimed, “Scofield has not proven the statements Guillard made about her are false.”
Guillard claimed that she accused the professor after a tarot card reading told her about Scofield.
Her motion read, “Guillard dedicated her life to spiritual development, growth, and mastery since 2016. She is motivated by purpose, not profit …. During her spiritual journey she developed claircognizant also known as clairvoyant abilities. Clairvoyance is the ability to perceive matters beyond the range of ordinary perception.”
“Two weeks after the murders a concerned TikTok user asked Guillard to conduct a tarot reading to get details regarding the murder of the four students; she obliged,” her filing read. “Guillard began the psychic investigation for no other reason than to find answers because she was asked. Her TikTok account was not monetized, nor did she receive payment for the videos posted on her TikTok. Guillard used her claircognizant abilities to gather all the pieces to the puzzle of what happened to the four students and why.”
The TikToker continued to accuse the professor of playing a part in the murders — despite no charges ever being brought and police speaking out against the claims.
Guillard wrote in her motion, “An intuitive tarot reading revealed that Scofield would get away with murder if it wasn’t for Guillard. At the time, Guillard did not know how that would happen, but she decided to continue to seek the truth regarding the murder of the four students and to advocate on their behalf.”
Guillard demanded the professor’s lawsuit be dismissed and she be awarded $1 million in sanctions.
For her part, Scofield asked the court to find that Guillard had defamed her and allow a jury to determine damages.