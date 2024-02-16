Taylor Swift Donates $100k to Family of Chiefs Fan Killed at Super Bowl Victory Parade: 'Sending My Deepest Sympathies'
Taylor Swift donated a whopping $100,000 to the family of the woman killed this week during the Kansas City Chiefs victory parade in Missouri, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come following the otherwise devastating incident that unfolded during the Super Bowl LVIII victory parade in Kansas City on Wednesday, it was revealed that Swift donated $100,000 to the family of Elizabeth Lopez-Galvan.
Lopez-Galvan was killed on Wednesday when three suspected shooters opened fire during the Super Bowl victory parade and struck 23 victims.
Lopez-Galvan was confirmed dead and 22 additional victims – including at least nine children – were seriously injured during the shooting.
Flash forward to Thursday, and a GoFundMe page was created for the late Chiefs superfan and mom-of-two’s family with a goal of raising $75,000 to “provide vital financial support to [Lopez-Galvan’s] family as they process this unthinkable tragedy.”
The Folklore singer reportedly made one $50,000 donation to the GoFundMe page early Friday morning followed by a second $50,000 donation just eight minutes later.
“Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss,” the singer, 34, wrote. “With love, Taylor Swift.”
More than 1,400 other individuals donated to the GoFundMe page in the wake of Lopez-Galvan’s heartbreaking death, and the “Elizabeth Lopez-Galvan Memorial” page received a whopping $176,500 just 12 hours after it was created.
“This fund has been set up to benefit the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan,” the GoFundMe page read. “Lisa was celebrating the Chiefs Super Bowl Victory parade when senselessly killed.”
“She is survived by two children and her husband of 22 years,” the page continued. “She was an amazing mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to so many.”
“We ask that you continue to keep her family in your prayers as we grieve the loss of her life,” the page read. “This fund will help provide vital financial support to her family as they process this unthinkable tragedy. Any amount is appreciated.”
Swift’s rep later confirmed that the two $50,000 donations made by the singer to the “Elizabeth Lopez-Galvan Memorial” page were legitimate.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lopez-Galvan, 44, was killed on Wednesday when three suspected shooters opened fire at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade in downtown Kansas City.
According to the deceased’s brother, Lopez-Galvan “never made it to the hospital.” Her family confirmed her death shortly after the shooting occurred on Wednesday afternoon.
"We are heartbroken with the loss of our loved one, Elizabeth 'Lisa,'" Lopez-Galvan's family said in a statement regarding the Chiefs superfan's senseless and devastating murder.
"We ask to please keep our family in your prayers as we grieve the loss of Lisa’s death while also supporting our other loved ones who were impacted in this senseless act,” the family added.
Authorities confirmed that three suspected shooters remain in custody following the incident on Wednesday. The shooting also remains under investigation.