Kansas City Chiefs Shooting: Team Breaks Silence on 'Senseless' Parade Tragedy as Police Confirm at Least 22 Victims and 3 in Custody

The players for the Kansas City Chiefs are all safe with their families accounted for after at least two gunmen opened fire at the team's Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on Wednesday, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As this outlet reported, horror broke out after the joyous rally when several gunshots were fired on the west side of Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri. News continues to filter in, and what was first reported to be about ten victims has now skyrocketed to at least 22, per Police Chief Stacey Graves.