Kansas City Chiefs Shooting: Team Breaks Silence on 'Senseless' Parade Tragedy as Police Confirm at Least 22 Victims and 3 in Custody
The players for the Kansas City Chiefs are all safe with their families accounted for after at least two gunmen opened fire at the team's Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on Wednesday, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As this outlet reported, horror broke out after the joyous rally when several gunshots were fired on the west side of Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri. News continues to filter in, and what was first reported to be about ten victims has now skyrocketed to at least 22, per Police Chief Stacey Graves.
Kansas City Fire Department Chief Ross Grundyson revealed that of those victims, eight were transported to hospitals with immediate life-threatening injuries. Seven others had life-threatening injuries, and six suffered minor injuries. Sadly, one person has already been declared dead.
Police are working overtime to get a “total number of victims" and the identity of the deceased, with Graves stressing this is an active investigation.
As news broke about the shooting, it was unclear if any of the Chiefs football players, coaches, staff, or their families were safe, despite a few of the athletes, like star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and linebacker Drue Tranquill, sending their thoughts and prayers via social media.
However, the team has confirmed that everyone associated with the organization has been accounted for.
Breaking their silence on the terror that unfolded, the Kansas City Chiefs' statement read, "We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today's parade and rally.
"Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City. We are in close communication with the Mayor's office as well as the Kansas City Police Department."
The statement continued, "At this time, we have confirmed that all of our players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for. We thank the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist."
Videos and photos caught the mayhem that unfolded as parade attendees dressed in Chiefs colors ran for their lives while shots rang out.
Terror filled the scene that had previously been a place of joy for fans who celebrated the team's third Super Bowl victory in five years alongside stars like Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.
Initial reports indicated that two shooters unloaded on bystanders, but Graves clarified that three people were detained in the ongoing investigation.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Shortly after the tragedy, a video circulated showing fans tackling someone. Graves said that law enforcement is trying to determine if one of the detained individuals is the same person in the footage. She also revealed that multiple firearms were recovered after the shooting.
"We have recovered firearms. I don't have a number for you or a caliber. We have recovered firearms," Graves stated during a news conference.
Some of the at least 22 gunshot victims were children, the fire chief confirmed."Right now, we do not have a motive, but we are asking those who may potentially have any kind of information, a witness, or a video to contact police," Graves said.