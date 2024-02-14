Kansas City Chiefs Parade Horror: 10 People Shot After Watching Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes Celebrate Super Bowl LVIII Victory
UPDATE — 2/14/24 at 1:45 PM PT: Law enforcement confirmed the Kansas City Chiefs "players, coaches and staff are all accounted for and safe" during a press conference. They also stated that there could be as many as 15 victims.
Multiple people have been shot, and two armed individuals were detained after locals gathered to celebrate with a parade and rally for the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win, RadarOnline.com has learned.
One person is dead, and nine are injured, according to an update from the Kansas City Fire Department.
Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage, according to the Kansas City Missouri Police Department, which said officers are working to clear the area.
People were seen running from the busy location, where red and yellow confetti sprinkled the floor. One person was being rolled away on a stretcher.
What started as a joyous occasion to mark the team's third NFL championship celebration in five years later turned to chaos on Valentine's Day. Many people fled after hearing gunfire.
"I thought it was fireworks," one eyewitness said, per the Kansas City Star. "It sounded like a ton of very rapid succession, very quick shots."
Children's Mercy Hospital is treating several patients, reporter Dia Wall for KSHB 41 News posted via X, formerly Twitter. "We are unsure if or how many are children."
It's unclear if members of the Chiefs team were still in the vicinity within the timeframe. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce were among those seen at the parade today.
- 'She Hit The Ground & I Froze': Pregnant Black Woman, 26, Is Shot FIVE Times By Kansas City Police After Being Suspected Of Carjacking
- Terrifying Video Captures The Moment Gunfire Rings Out During 4th Of July Fireworks In Philadelphia
- Minneapolis Police Fatally Shoot Armed Black Man Before Firing Tear Gas At Protesters Angry Over Dismantling Of George Floyd Square
Also present from the team were Head Coach Andy Reid, who waved to the crowd, and Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt, who held up the Lombardi Trophy.
The governors of Missouri and Kansas were both attending the celebration and were confirmed to be safely evacuated.
Fans of Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, were at the event; however, the pop star skipped the parade to jet to Australia for her Eras Tour shows.
After hearing the news, some of the teammates have spoken out.
"Praying for Kansas City," Mahomes wrote via X followed by three praying hands emojis.
Linebacker Drue Tranquill posted, "Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing."
A White House official said the administration was aware of the shooting. "We are closely monitoring this incident, and federal law enforcement is on the scene supporting local law enforcement," they shared.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to the team's spokesperson for comment.