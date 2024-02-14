Rebecca Grossman Trial: Forensic Expert Testifies That Socialite Was Only Driving 7 Miles Over 45 MPH Speed Limit, Ex-MLB Star Lover's Car 'Was Going 72'
A defense witness called by the attorneys for married socialite Rebecca Grossman at trial testified that she was "only" going seven miles over the speed limit at the time of a crash which claimed the lives of two young boys, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Grossman is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and one count of hit-and-run driving resulting in death over the tragic crash that killed Mark and Jacob Iskander, 11 and 8, on a pedestrian crosswalk in Westlake Village in September 2020.
After carefully examining video footage from two surveillance cameras that showed her white Mercedes-Benz and ex-MLB lover Scott Erickson's black SUV, audio and video forensic expert David Notowitz calculated her car was going between 51 to 52 MPH while his appeared to go at 72 MPH in both videos captured moments after the fatal scene.
Prosecutors, however, claim Grossman was clocking around 81 MPH in a 45 MPH zone when her white Mercedes SUV allegedly struck the boys
The former flames had allegedly been out drinking cocktails in Westlake Village before getting into their SUVs that fateful day with Erickson leading the way.
Breathalyzers she took after the crash indicated 0.075 and 0.076 percent alcohol in her blood, but a blood test later came in at 0.080, the legal limit in California.
"The speed was insane," the boys' mother, Nancy Iskander, told the LA Times. "They were zigzagging with each other as if they were playing or racing."
Erickson was previously charged with misdemeanor reckless driving but his case was resolved in February 2022 after he agreed to make a PSA about the importance of safe driving geared toward high school students.
- Married Socialite Rebecca Grossman 'Raced' Ex-MLB Player Lover When She Fatally Struck Young Brothers, Prosecutors Will Claim
- Rebecca Grossman Murder Trial: Officer Testifies He Warned Socialite About Speeding Years Before Fatal Car Crash Killing Two Boys
- Minnesota Woman Downed Drinks, Then She Killed a High School Student Going to Buy Candy With His Sister
Nancy earlier testified that Erickson's black SUV never hit Mark and Jacob but nearly struck her and her other 5-year-old son, Zachary.
"I know she killed them," the mom said. Grossman's defense team insisted that Erickson's vehicle struck the children first, launching one into the air before he bounced off Grossman's vehicle.
The court heard that Grossman received nine traffic citations, including four speeding tickets prior to the tragic crash in 2020.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
This week, her LA plastic surgeon husband, Dr. Peter Grossman, testified as the defense's first witness and said he had "no recollection" of her ever speeding.