Rebecca Grossman Trial: Forensic Expert Testifies That Socialite Was Only Driving 7 Miles Over 45 MPH Speed Limit, Ex-MLB Star Lover's Car 'Was Going 72'

A defense witness called by the attorneys for married socialite Rebecca Grossman at trial testified that she was "only" going seven miles over the speed limit at the time of a crash which claimed the lives of two young boys, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Grossman is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and one count of hit-and-run driving resulting in death over the tragic crash that killed Mark and Jacob Iskander, 11 and 8, on a pedestrian crosswalk in Westlake Village in September 2020.