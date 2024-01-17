Married Socialite Rebecca Grossman 'Raced' Ex-MLB Player Lover When She Fatally Struck Young Brothers, Prosecutors Will Claim

Witnesses said that a black SUV was driving in front of Grossman's Benz just before the crash. Prosecutors plan to put forth evidence that it was Erickson, the LA Times reported.

Grossman, the wife of plastic surgeon Peter Grossman, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, and one count of hit-and-run driving resulting in death, all for which she has denied wrongdoing.

RadarOnline.com should note she was not charged with driving under the influence.

A breathalyzer test she took on-site showed a blood-alcohol content of 0.076 percent, just below the state of California's legal limit of 0.08 percent, although a blood test three hours later determined she was at the 0.08 percent mark.

Prosecutors plan to argue that Valium was also found in her system, and paired with the booze, it may have impaired her abilities behind the wheel.