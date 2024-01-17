Married Socialite Rebecca Grossman 'Raced' Ex-MLB Player Lover When She Fatally Struck Young Brothers, Prosecutors Will Claim
Jury selection began this week in the long-awaited trial of socialite Rebecca Grossman, who is facing two counts of second-degree murder for allegedly fatally striking two young brothers on a Westlake Village crosswalk, RadarOnline.com can report.
The married co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation is accused of driving her white Mercedes SUV at 81 mph and plowing into two boys, Jacob, 8, and brother Mark, 11, in a crash that took place Sept. 29, 2020.
Prosecutors believe she was racing with her ex-MLB player lover, Scott Erickson, who is said to have been driving another car after the two went day drinking. "He didn't witness the accident or have any part in causing it or play any role in it," an attorney previously said on his behalf. The Iskander boys were on a walk with family at the time of the incident.
Their mother, Nancy, said she recalled two sport utility vehicles zooming toward them when she dove for safety and grabbed her 5-year-old son. Jacob and Mark were crossing the street on Triunfo Canyon Road when authorities say a speeding car hit them.
Witnesses said that a black SUV was driving in front of Grossman's Benz just before the crash. Prosecutors plan to put forth evidence that it was Erickson, the LA Times reported.
Grossman, the wife of plastic surgeon Peter Grossman, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, and one count of hit-and-run driving resulting in death, all for which she has denied wrongdoing.
RadarOnline.com should note she was not charged with driving under the influence.
A breathalyzer test she took on-site showed a blood-alcohol content of 0.076 percent, just below the state of California's legal limit of 0.08 percent, although a blood test three hours later determined she was at the 0.08 percent mark.
Prosecutors plan to argue that Valium was also found in her system, and paired with the booze, it may have impaired her abilities behind the wheel.
Erickson, a former LA Dodgers and New York Yankees player who pitched 15 seasons in the MLB was charged with a misdemeanor over the 2020 crash. He settled his case in 2022.
The nature of their relationship wasn't disclosed until Dec. 4, when the judge granted a motion by the prosecution to admit evidence of a romance between the two because "the defense intends to argue that the black car that is at issue in this particular scenario is not Erickson's" but rather another identified driver.
Nancy said she could not see which of the two vehicles hit her sons. "They didn't stop before the intersection. They didn't stop at the intersection. They didn't stop when an 11-year-old was on the hood of the car. Nobody stopped," she testified.
L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy Robert Apodaca said during a preliminary hearing that Mark was thrown 254 feet due to the impact, the farthest he has known a human to be tossed in a crash.
Another deputy said he later discovered Grossman stopped a third of a mile away from the site, and she questioned why her airbag deployed.
Grossman insists she wasn't speeding and that another vehicle struck the boys. She faces up to 34 years in prison if convicted.