Donald Trump Spotted With Mysterious Cuts on Hand and Fingers Ahead of E. Jean Carroll Trial
Donald Trump was spotted with a series of mysterious cuts on his hand and fingers this week, RadarOnline.com can report.
The mysterious cuts were spotted on Trump’s hand and fingers on Wednesday morning as the embattled ex-president departed Trump Tower to face off against accuser E. Jean Carroll in a Manhattan courtroom.
According to photos obtained by Daily Mail, the cuts were spotted on Trump’s right hand as he lifted his arm and waved to a group of supporters before heading off to the $10 million defamation trial.
At least four red cuts could be seen on Trump’s right index finger, thumb, and palm. It is currently unclear how the 45th president sustained the mysterious injuries.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the mysterious cuts spotted on Trump’s hand and fingers came just one day after the latest defamation trial against him kicked off in New York City.
E. Jean Carroll, who accused Trump of raping her in a Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s and was already awarded $5 million in damages in May 2023, recently filed a second defamation lawsuit against the former president.
Carroll, 80, testified in the proceedings on Wednesday and once again said that Trump “shattered her reputation” by “lying” about the sexual assault that transpired roughly 30 years ago.
Despite being found liable for sexually assaulting and defaming his accuser last year, Trump has continued to deny the rape allegations against him.
The proceedings took a tense turn when the judge overseeing the matter, Judge Lewis Kaplan, reportedly snapped at Trump's defense attorney, Alina Habba.
Judge Kaplan reportedly told Habba to “sit down” after she pushed for the trial to be delayed so Trump could attend the funeral of his mother-in-law, Amalija Knavs.
- 'This Should Never Have Happened': Donald Trump Lashes Out at Accuser E. Jean Carroll Ahead of Second Defamation Trial
- 'This Woman Is Not My Type!' Donald Trump Claims He Didn't Assault Accuser E. Jean Carroll After Judge Orders Ex-Prez To Sit For Deposition
- Donald Trump Accuses Judge's Daughter Of Working For Kamala Harris, Demands Criminal Case Be Moved To 'Republican-Friendly' City
Meanwhile, Trump targeted Judge Kaplan and Carroll on Truth Social before he appeared in court for the defamation trial.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Trump insisted he was “wrongfully accused” by Carroll and that the latest defamation proceedings against him were an “unAmerican injustice.”
"The only right, honest, and lawful thing that Clinton-appointed Judge Lewis Kaplan, who has so far been unable to see clearly because of his absolute hatred of Donald J. Trump, can do is to end this unAmerican injustice being done to a President of the United States, who was wrongfully accused by a woman he never met, saw, or touched, and knows absolutely nothing about,” the impeached ex-president wrote on Tuesday.
“I am the only one who has been injured by this attempted EXTORTION,” he continued. “E. Jean Carroll has gained money and fame she so badly wanted.”
“It is my duty to America to right this egregious wrong, a case which was started based on no facts, no dates, no nothing, just fabricated lies and political shenanigans.”