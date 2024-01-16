Home > Politics > Donald Trump Donald Trump Rages Against E. Jean Carroll As Defamation Trial Begins: ‘I’m The Only One Who Has Been Injured By This Attempted Extortion’ Source: MEGA Trump went off. By: Aaron Johnson Jan. 16 2024, Published 10:50 a.m. ET

Donald Trump publicly called out his sexual assault accuser E. Jean Carroll hours before the two are set to face off in a New York courtroom, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Tuesday, the ex-president took to his social media platform Truth Social to launch a vicious attack on Carroll.

Carroll accused Trump of sexually assaulting her in the mid-1990s inside a Bergdorf Goodman. Trump denied the claims or that he ever met Carroll. In 2019, Carroll sued Trump for defamation after he accused her of lying about the assault. In 2022, Carroll sued Trump for the assault in a separate lawsuit after a new law reopened the window to bring civil lawsuits over past sexual assault incidents.

Carroll was awarded $5 million in damages in her first lawsuit. She demanded an additional $10 million in the pending lawsuit. Earlier today, Trump started by calling out the judge presiding over the case.

“The only right, honest, and lawful thing that Clinton-appointed Judge Lewis Kaplan, who has so far been unable to see clearly because of his absolute hatred of Donald J. Trump (ME!), can do is to end this unAmerican injustice being done to a President of the United States, who was wrongfully accused by a woman he never met, saw, or touched (a photo line does not count!), and knows absolutely nothing about.”

He added, “I have been considered an A-List celebrity for many decades, so even decades ago, since no one knows which date or dates to refer to, because the accusing woman can’t say the day, month, season, year, or decade, it would have been impossible for me to walk into a crowded department store (surrounded by buildings I own), right opposite the cashiers’ checkout desk, without being written about on Page Six, and every other outlet at the time. Remember, those gossip columnists were, perhaps, even more vicious and obsessed than the Internet of today.”

Trump then went after Carroll. He claimed, “She changed her FALSE “Monica Lewinsky-type” story on the DRESS, which she taunted us with, after it was proven to have no connection to me. She has been “all over the place” on the timing of this alleged “incident,” which never took place, and is being coached by Lunatic Radical Left Democrat operative attorney, Roberta Kaplan, who has sued me before, and just lost.”

Trump added, “I am the only one who has been injured by this attempted EXTORTION. E. Jean Carroll, who was down on her luck and failing in life, nastily calling her African American husband “an A--,” and her Cat, “V-----,” has gained money and fame she so badly wanted. It is my duty to America to right this egregious wrong, a case which was started based on no facts, no dates, no nothing, just fabricated lies and political shenanigans.” Jury selection will begin later today.