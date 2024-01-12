'This Should Never Have Happened': Donald Trump Lashes Out at Accuser E. Jean Carroll Ahead of Second Defamation Trial
Donald Trump lashed out at accuser E. Jean Carroll this week as one civil trial came to an end and another is set to kick off, RadarOnline.com can report.
The embattled ex-president’s scathing remarks against Carroll came on Thursday shortly after closing arguments finished in the $370 million civil fraud trial against Trump in New York.
While Trump launched into a surprising rant inside the courtroom on Thursday afternoon, he continued his vicious diatribe during a press conference at Trump Tower – which was where he raged to reporters about Carroll.
Trump and Carroll are set to face off once again next week in connection to a second defamation lawsuit the journalist and author filed against the ex-president last year.
That trial is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday – two days after the all-important 2024 Iowa caucuses.
“I have no idea who this woman is,” Trump said regarding Carroll. “I have absolutely no idea. The whole thing is ridiculous that this is even a case. This should never have happened.”
“But again, this is sponsored by the Democrats,” he continued. “It’s another case, all sponsored by, it’s a demeaning kind of a thing, and that’s what they want to do. It’s called election interference.”
Trump indicated that he would appear in New York next week for the latest defamation case brought by Carroll. He also indicated that he plans to testify at the upcoming civil proceedings.
“Yeah, I’m going to go to it, and I’m going to explain,” he told reporters at Trump Tower on Thursday. “I don’t know who the h--- she is. I have no idea. They called me up years ago, and they said, do you know about this woman 25 or 30 years ago?”
The already embattled ex-president then once again suggested that Carroll “made up” her allegations against Trump. He insisted he was “innocent” and called the upcoming defamation trial “very unfair.”
- 'This Woman Is Not My Type!' Donald Trump Claims He Didn't Assault Accuser E. Jean Carroll After Judge Orders Ex-Prez To Sit For Deposition
- 'Just One More Story': Mike Pence Downplays Trump Sexual Assault Verdict After Ex-Prez Ordered to Pay Accuser $5M
- Ex-Prez Donald Trump Unleashes On ‘Racist’ Attorney General Letitia James Hours Before He’s Set To Be Deposed Over Alleged Fraud
“She doesn’t even know the date, the time, the month, the season. She has no idea,” he charged. “Trump is so innocent, but we have been given a very unfair trial there too. I don’t get very fair trials in New York.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a judge recently informed Trump’s legal team that they cannot argue that the ex-president did not sexually assault Carroll when the trial kicks off on January 16.
Trump was already found liable for sexually assaulting Carroll during the first civil defamation trial held back in May 2023.
Carroll was awarded $2 million in damages for the sexual assault and $3 million in damages for defamation at the time.
“Defendant and his counsel shall not offer any evidence, conduct examination, or make any argument relating to Carroll II jury’s determination that plaintiff had failed to prove that defendant ‘raped’ her within the meaning of the New York Penal Law,” Judge Lewis Kaplan warned Trump and his legal team ahead of next week’s civil defamation trial.