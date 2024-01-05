Donald Trump Attacks E. Jean Carroll as Trial to Determine Monetary Damages for Defaming Her Looms

Ironically, Trump's latest edition of rage posts attacking Carroll came as he prepares to return to court later this month for yet another civil trial involving the Ask E. Jean writer, in which a judge will determine the amount of monetary damages he owes for defamation related to his 2019 attacks against her.

Trump took to his safe space, Truth Social, to slam Carroll as a "wackadoodle."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.