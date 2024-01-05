Donald Trump Attacks E. Jean Carroll as Trial to Determine Monetary Damages for Defaming Her Looms
Donald Trump launched into a bizarre social media attack on Thursday morning against his rape accuser E. Jean Carroll, RadarOnline.com has learned.
After losing a last-ditch effort to delay Carroll's civil case proceedings, Trump had a meltdown online, sharing screenshots and interviews in an attempt to discredit Carroll despite already being found liable of sexually assaulting her in a New York City department store dressing room in the 90s.
Ironically, Trump's latest edition of rage posts attacking Carroll came as he prepares to return to court later this month for yet another civil trial involving the Ask E. Jean writer, in which a judge will determine the amount of monetary damages he owes for defamation related to his 2019 attacks against her.
Trump took to his safe space, Truth Social, to slam Carroll as a "wackadoodle."
The ex-president appeared to illicit sympathy and outrage from his loyal MAGA followers by sharing articles from far-right news outlets, including Breitbart, The National Post, and the Gateway Pundit, that accused Carroll of being a "Democrat megadonor."
Trump additionally shared cherry-picked excerpts from Vanity Fair interviews with Carroll.
One discussed Carroll calling herself "a hideous woman" in reference to an incident when she was younger, in which she walked on stage at college campus event and "flashed" a "popular professor."
Trump quoted Carroll's reply to the Vanity Fair reporter.
"He was the most popular professor on campus. So adorable. He went on to Washington to become quite a big deal. He was the golden boy. He was in Ballantine Hall lecturing. Ballantine Hall is the largest auditorium campus at the time. I had the temerity to walk on the stage in a trench coat and dark glasses, open my trench coat wearing a bright yellow bikini, and flash that man four, five, six seconds. He could barely stand up. Now, if a man did that today to a female professor, I hope that man would be in jail. So I put myself on the hideous list. He married a friend of mine…"
When asked if she felt "guilty looking back on that later," Carroll said, "No. I laugh my a-- off about that…It was great."
In another post, also from Vanity Fair, Carroll was asked, "In the last week you have gone from living a pretty private life to being very much in the public eye. What has that been like?"
"Fabulous. Buoyant. It’s almost merry…As I was talking to somebody on the phone yesterday, a man just stood in front of me bowing as I talked on the phone. It was amazing. It was like he was standing in front of Queen Elizabeth," Carroll replied.
In addition to news articles and interview excepts, the embattled GOP frontrunner also shared tweets from Carroll. In one from 2014, she wrote, "The kinkiest sex toy is your brain."
Trump's posts continued like this for several hours.
While he chose to spend a fair amount of time digging up dirt, no amount of posts on social media will delay or prevent his time in court, as a judge previously ruled his past attacks against Carroll met the criteria for defamation.