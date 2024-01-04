'The View' Mocks Fox News Over Coverage of Green Day's Anti-MAGA Lyrics: 'You Are the Machine They're Raging Against'

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg mentioned how the Grammy-winning band ticked off conservatives with the lyric swap on their hit track American Idiot.

Fox News was put on blast for their coverage of Green Day's anti-MAGA lyrics during a New Year's Eve performance, RadarOnline.com has learned, with the ladies of The View getting a laugh out of the commentary on Thursday's show .

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg mentioned how the Grammy-winning band ticked off conservatives with the lyric swap on their hit track "American Idiot."

"I'm not a part of the MAGA agenda," frontman Billie Joe Armstrong belted out during the televised performance, garnering a response from the network's media personalities.

"People are so sick of being preached at about politics from rock bands, and actors and Hollywood," one commentator said while a second from another program accused the chart-topping group of "raging for the machine."

A third Fox News host described Green Day as "four aging hipsters" who were "mimicking exactly what you would hear out of the mouths of [President] Joe Biden, the legacy media and most important, the establishment."