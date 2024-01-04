'The View' Mocks Fox News Over Coverage of Green Day's Anti-MAGA Lyrics: 'You Are the Machine They're Raging Against'
Fox News was put on blast for their coverage of Green Day's anti-MAGA lyrics during a New Year's Eve performance, RadarOnline.com has learned, with the ladies of The View getting a laugh out of the commentary on Thursday's show.
Co-host Whoopi Goldberg mentioned how the Grammy-winning band ticked off conservatives with the lyric swap on their hit track American Idiot.
"I'm not a part of the MAGA agenda," frontman Billie Joe Armstrong belted out during the televised performance, garnering a response from the network's media personalities.
"People are so sick of being preached at about politics from rock bands, and actors and Hollywood," one commentator said while a second from another program accused the chart-topping group of "raging for the machine."
A third Fox News host described Green Day as "four aging hipsters" who were "mimicking exactly what you would hear out of the mouths of [President] Joe Biden, the legacy media and most important, the establishment."
Goldberg, for one, was in disbelief over the coverage. "I don't understand," she began. "Do they not know who Green Day is? Green Day has always… Rage Against the Machine? Rage Against the Machine. You are the machine they're raging against!"
Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Sunny Hostin spoke their minds during the segment, all agreeing that politics and music have gone hand-in-hand over the years.
"Whoopi, are we the only ones who are old enough to remember a period of time when practically all music was political?" Behar asked. "The Bob Dylan song 'Blowin' in the Wind' was not about the weather, okay? It was about the Vietnam War and the civil rights movement."
Haines brought up Billie Holiday's Strange Fruit, pointing out to her fellow co-hosts that it was about racism and lynching.
"But also, it's like, it's 2024. 'American Idiot' came out 20 years ago. Like you're just now learning that Green Day is a band that like, goes against…?" Griffin chimed in.
Haines claimed that conservative commentators had no problem with Jason Aldean's song, Try That in a Small Town.
Amid the controversy over Green Day's lyrical message, Eric Trump's wife, singer Lara Trump, spoke out and said the rocker "couldn't help himself" and "had to get woke."
"These people are so controlled by the mainstream, they are so controlled by the corporate political agenda."