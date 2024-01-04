'Heartbroken' Nick Carter Addresses Sister Bobbie Jean's Death: 'She is Finally at Peace'
Nick Carter is "completely heartbroken" after losing his sister, Bobbie Jean. The Backstreet Boys member broke his silence on her sudden passing while referencing the deaths of his other siblings, Aaron and Leslie, and saying he'll never fully process the loss his family has experienced, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, Bobbie Jean died on December 23 at 41. She was found unresponsive in her Tampa, FL bathroom.
Nick celebrated the holidays with his wife and children before publicly paying homage to Bobbie Jean's passing.
On Thursday, the I Want It That Way singer, 43, shared an adorable photo with Bobbie Jean from their childhood. Holding his little sister's hand as they posed in their swimsuits, Nick wrote, "It may take a lifetime to fully process the loss my family has endured over the years – most recently, with the sudden passing of our sister Bobbie Jean."
He continued the gut-wrenching post by writing that he was "completely heartbroken" while thanking his fans for "all your love and kind words" at this difficult time.
"We are reminded again that life is precious, fleeting and to cherish the time we have with the ones we love. I know she is finally at peace with God. I love you BJ," Nick concluded.
Bobbie Jean is the third sibling that Nick has lost, as the family's first loss was sister Leslie.
Aaron was discovered dead in his bathtub in November 2022 at 34. Leslie was found unresponsive at home in January 2012. The then 25-year-old was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.
As for Bobbie Jean, several sources confirmed to People that her family planned to lay her to rest in the Sunshine State. Her mother, Jane Carter, has been taking care of her 8-year-old daughter, Bella, who was left an orphan after losing her only surviving parent.
RadarOnline.com revealed that Bobbie Jean was under strict probation after pleading guilty to drug possession and petty theft just months before her death; however, her roommates claimed she had been clean since her arrest.
No drugs were said to have been found at the scene, with police sources sharing there were no signs of foul play.