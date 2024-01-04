Ex-MLB Pitcher Trevor Bauer Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Settlement

Bauer, who maintains his innocence, refused several offers from Hill's team before reaching a settlement, in which the professional baseball player said neither party paid the other. Bauer additionally released texts and video in an apparent attempt to discredit Hill and suggest she attempted to frame him.

While Bauer managed to settle the lawsuit without paying his accuser, other women have since come forward to claim they're also alleged victims of the professional pitcher.

On Thursday's edition of Fox News' American Newsroom, Bauer told host Bill Hemmer that he would also "prevail" in those cases.