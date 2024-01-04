Ex-MLB Pitcher Trevor Bauer Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Settlement
Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, 32, addressed his sexual assault case for the first time, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The MLB free agent announced in October 2023 that he had settled with Lindsey Hill, who accused him of punching her during a rough sexual encounter in 2021. Bauer responded by suing Hill for defamation, and she filed a countersuit in response.
Bauer, who maintains his innocence, refused several offers from Hill's team before reaching a settlement, in which the professional baseball player said neither party paid the other. Bauer additionally released texts and video in an apparent attempt to discredit Hill and suggest she attempted to frame him.
While Bauer managed to settle the lawsuit without paying his accuser, other women have since come forward to claim they're also alleged victims of the professional pitcher.
On Thursday's edition of Fox News' American Newsroom, Bauer told host Bill Hemmer that he would also "prevail" in those cases.
"I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone, never will, never have," Bauer said. "It’s not who I am as a person. It’s been excruciating the last two-and-a-half years being seen that way because that’s not my character. I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone."
While addressing the additional accusations that have been made since Hill's 2021 allegations, the baseball star said, "Some of those things are still playing out, but we will prevail in all of those."
"There’s one outstanding lawsuit, but we’re gonna win that just like we’ve won everything else."
Bauer admitted that he was "very immature" in his response to Hill's allegations and expressed regret for his behavior, which he noted "made a lot of people mad."
"I made a lot of people in the media mad. I was very immature with how I handled things when people would write things about me that I didn’t agree with," the athlete confessed.
"I should’ve just had a private, adult conversation with someone. I was bullied a lot as a kid — and I don’t really wanna get into that — but at the time, I viewed my responses on social media as like standing up for myself and having a voice, and I think that was just immature."
After Hill came forward and accused Bauer, the LA Dodgers placed him on paid administrative leave in July 2021. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred proceeded to suspend the pitcher for 324 games for violating the league's domestic violence and sexual assault policy.
Bauer was reinstated after serving a 194-game suspension. However, no professional baseball team signed him to their club. He has since been a free agent.
"I’d love to play baseball," Bauer told Hemmer. "That’s my goal, to play baseball here in the United States. I’m still one of the best pitchers in the world. I’d like to compete at the highest level."
Bauer added that he's "really passionate about helping people" and "being good for the game" while acknowledging the damage he's done to his reputation in the league and beyond.
"I think I’ve done a lot of damage, unfortunately, in the first half of my career; and I’d love a second opportunity to do things better."