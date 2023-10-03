Ex-MLB Pitcher Trevor Bauer Settles Civil Lawsuit With Sexual Assault Accuser Two Years After Allegations First Surfaced
Former MLB pitcher Trevor Bauer and his sexual assault accuser settled their lengthy legal dispute this week, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a sudden development to come after Lindsey Hill first accused the former Los Angeles Dodgers star of battery and sexual assault in July 2021, the pair reportedly settled their lawsuits outside of court on Monday.
“Both of their respective claims have been withdrawn with prejudice, effective today,” lawyers Jon Fetterolf and Shawn Holley said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Bauer released a video statement following the settlement.
“Quite frankly, regardless of the outcome in court, I’ve paid significantly more in legal fees than [Hill] could ever pay me in her entire life, and I knew that would be the case going in,” Bauer said.
“But the lawsuit was never about the money for me,” he continued. “It was the only way for me to obtain critical information to clear my name.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hill first accused the now 32-year-old pitcher of battery and sexual assault in July 2021.
Hill also alleged that Bauer had anal sex with her without her consent during the two occasions that they were together.
Prosecutors ultimately decided not to file charges against Bauer in February 2022, although he was later suspended by the MLB in December of that year.
“The Dodgers organization takes all allegations of this nature very seriously and does not condone or excuse any acts of domestic violence or sexual assault,” the team said after announcing Bauer’s suspension at the time.
Bauer was cut from the Dodgers after his 194-game suspension ended in June 2023 and he now plays in Japan.
Meanwhile, Bauer filed a civil lawsuit against his accuser and his accuser’s lawyer in April 2022.
The suit was filed in federal court in California, and the ex-MLB pitcher claimed that Hill and her lawyer, Niranjan Fred Thiagarajah, made false claims and statements to from him.
“Ms. Hill’s goal was to lure Mr. Bauer into having a rougher sexual experience so she could alter claim this sexual experience was not what she requested and thereby lay the groundwork for a financial settlement,” the April 2022 read.
Bauer accused the pair of defamation and other legal violations and asked for an unspecified amount of money in the now-settled lawsuit.
The former MLB pitcher’s accuser then countersued Bauer for battery in August 2022.
“Now over the last two years, I’ve been forced to defend my integrity and my reputation in a very public setting, but hopefully this is the last time I have to do so, as I’d prefer to just remain focused on doing my job, winning baseball games and entertaining fans around the world,” Bauer said in his statement after the lawsuits were settled on Monday.
“So today I’m happy to be moving on with my life,” he concluded.