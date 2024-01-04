Kevin Hart Responds to Katt Williams' Diss: 'It's Honestly Sad'

Kevin Hart is keeping his head high after being slammed by fellow comedian Katt Williams, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 44-year-old stand-up-turned-actor laughed off Williams' diss and took the opportunity to promote his new Netflix movie Lift after Katt compared his career to a plant.

As this outlet reported, Williams sat down with Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay, where he unloaded on Hart and other comedians like Cedric the Entertainer and "potato head" Steve Harvey. According to the 52-year-old comedian, he was there to "set the record straight."

“The reason I had to come is because you’ve made a safe place for the truth to be told,” Williams told Sharpe. “And I have watched all of these lowbrow comedians come here and disrespect you in your face and tell you straight-up lies.” When addressing Hart, he said, “In 15 years in Hollywood, no one in Hollywood has a memory of a sold-out Kevin Hart show, there being a line for him, ever getting a standing ovation at any comedy club. He already had his deals when he got here. Have we heard of a comedian that came to L.A., and in his first year in L.A., he had his own sitcom on network television and had his own film called Soul Plane that he was leading? No."

Williams continued, "We’ve never heard of that before that person or since that person. What do you think a plant is? Maybe people don’t understand the definitions of these words. He just did his documentary with Chris Rock, where he shows you that his whole upbringing in comedy was on the East Coast. So how, simultaneously, was he here in Los Angeles doing the same thing? It didn’t happen." He also stated that "every single movie that Kevin Hart did was a movie that had been on my desk."

Williams claimed, "All I had said was ‘Can we take some of this Stepin Fetchit s--- out and then I can do it? It don’t need to be overtly homosexual ’cause I’m not homosexual. It doesn’t need that to be funny, right?’ And me saying that and them going, ‘Oh yeah, no problem,’ and then going to give it to this other guy and having him doing it just like it was and acting like I’m a bad person ’cause I keep standing on my standard."

He concluded, "They tell you there's no gatekeepers, but we keep seeing the same person open the gate. Didn't Kevin let Tiffany [Haddish] in? … What do you mean ain't no gatekeepers? There's a hundred gates out here. Every one I seen got a keeper."

Gotta get that anger up outcha champ….It’s honestly sad. In the meantime…. Please enjoy MY MOVIE TRAILER to my next film “LIFT” which will be dropping on @netflix in 8 days!!!!! There is a moment in the trailer where @gugumbatharaw says “They Really Love You” ….I now know… pic.twitter.com/vM8PhVoC08 — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) January 4, 2024

As for Hart, he responded by plugging his latest project and called Williams "sad." Taking to his social media on Thursday, Hart joked, "Gotta get that anger up outcha champ….It’s honestly sad. In the meantime…. Please enjoy MY MOVIE TRAILER to my next film 'LIFT' which will be dropping on @netflix in 8 days!!!!! There is a moment in the trailer where @gugumbatharaw says 'They Really Love You' ….I now know she’s talking about 'Katt' Mark yo calendars world!!!! This one is SPECIAL!!!!"

