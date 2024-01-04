'You're Not Concerned?': RFK Jr. Grilled About Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein After Bombshell Document Release

In the latest development to come after nearly 1,000 court documents connected to Epstein were released on Wednesday night, RFK Jr. was questioned about his connections to the late sex offender by NewsNation host Dan Abrams .

2024 presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was recently grilled about his alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein , RadarOnline.com can report.

RFK Jr. was questioned about his connections to the late sex offender by NewsNation host Dan Abrams on Wednesday night.

According to Kennedy, he is not “concerned about anything that could come out” regarding him and Epstein in connection to the recent document drop.

Kennedy said that he “likes” that the nearly 1,000 court documents were finally released because he is an “advocate for transparency.”