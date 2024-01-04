'You're Not Concerned?': RFK Jr. Grilled About Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein After Bombshell Document Release
2024 presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was recently grilled about his alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come after nearly 1,000 court documents connected to Epstein were released on Wednesday night, RFK Jr. was questioned about his connections to the late sex offender by NewsNation host Dan Abrams.
According to Kennedy, he is not “concerned about anything that could come out” regarding him and Epstein in connection to the recent document drop.
Kennedy said that he “likes” that the nearly 1,000 court documents were finally released because he is an “advocate for transparency.”
“I like what’s happening today,” the third-party presidential candidate told Abrams during Wednesday’s episode of Dan Abrams Live. “I like the fact that all these papers are being released. I’ve been an advocate for transparency.”
“I think the government keeps too many secrets,” Kennedy continued. “I think it’s important for the American public to know whether Jeffrey Epstein had some kind of corrupt influence on public officials or any public figure.”
“It’s suspicious that the government has been unwilling to release those documents,” he added, “and I think that every document associated with Jeffrey Epstein should be released.”
Meanwhile, Kennedy admitted that he and his family flew with Epstein on the billionaire’s private jet two separate times – once in 1993 and again in either 1994 or 1995.
“My plane rides with Jeffrey Epstein – I took two plane rides with him,” RFK Jr. admitted. “Once in 1993, when I went down to visit my mother in Palm Beach.”
"Remember, nobody knew anything about Jeffrey Epstein’s nefarious activities till 2006,” he explained. “He was a public figure and a big philanthropist in New York and many, many people knew him.”
“I was with my two children and my wife on the plane at that time,” Kennedy continued. “I knew nothing about Jeffrey Epstein. And then I think one or two years later, we went took my kids fossil hunting on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota.”
Abrams once again pressed Kennedy about any potential concerns regarding the recent Epstein document dump, but the 2024 presidential candidate stood by his claim that he was not at all worried about the matter.
“So nothing that could come out that you’re concerned about in terms of the campaign or anything like that?” Abrams asked.
“Nothing at all,” Kennedy responded. “I hope everything that is known about Jeffrey Epstein comes out.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, 40 files and nearly 1,000 documents connected to Epstein were released on Wednesday night.
The documents stemmed from a 2015 civil defamation lawsuit filed by Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell.
Although Roberts and Maxwell ultimately settled the civil lawsuit in 2017, the docs from the case remained sealed until Judge Loretta Preska ordered the files to be released in December.
Several high-profile individuals – including Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, and Alan Dershowitz – were named in the bombshell documents.
More documents from the 2015 Roberts-Maxwell civil lawsuit are expected to be released in the coming days and weeks.