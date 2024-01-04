Shocking Details: Prince Andrew Named as Alleged Abuser in Unsealed Jeffrey Epstein Documents
Prince Andrew was named as an alleged abuser in Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking ring as part of the highly-anticipated unsealed court documents, RadarOnline.com has learned.
An accuser, identified as Jane Doe #3, alleged that she was "forced" to perform sexual acts with Prince Andrew on several occasions as a minor, including participating in group sex on Epstein's private island.
"Perhaps even more important to her role in Epstein's sexual abuse ring, [Ghislaine] Maxwell had direct connections to other powerful individuals with whom she could connect Epstein. For instance, one such powerful individual Epstein forced Jane Doe #3 to have sexual relations with was a member of the British Royal Family, Prince Andrew (a/k/a Duke of York)," the just-released documents obtained by The Messenger read.
The paper trail listed disturbing details about the accuser's alleged involvement with King Charles III's brother.
"Jane Doe #3 was forced to have sexual relations with this Prince when she was a minor in three separate geographical locations: in London (at Ghislaine Maxwell’s apartment), in New York, and on Epstein’s private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands (in an orgy with numerous other under-aged girls)," the documents continued.
The alleged victim was reportedly told to obey Prince Andrew's sex demands and give a play-by-play of his desires afterward.
"Epstein instructed Jane Doe #3 that she was to give the Prince whatever he demanded and required Jane Doe #3 to report back to him on the details of the sexual abuse. Maxwell facilitated Prince Andrew's acts of sexual abuse by acting as a 'madame' for Epstein, thereby assisting in internationally trafficking Jane Doe #3 (and numerous other young girls) for sexual purposes," the unsealed docs said.
Later in the documents, another alleged victim brought up meeting Prince Andrew. Johanna Sjoberg, who claimed that "Jeffrey told her 'Clinton likes them young,' referring to girls," claimed she met the royal with Ghislaine Maxwell and fellow alleged victim Virginia Giuffre.
"At one point, Ghislaine told me to come upstairs, and we went into a closet and pulled out the puppet, the caricature of Prince Andrew, and brought it down. And there was a little tag on the puppet that said "Prince Andrew" on it, and that's when I knew who he was," Sjoberg claimed in her 2016 deposition.
"It looked like him. And she brought it down and presented it to him; and that was a great joke, because apparently it was a production from a show on BBC. And they decided to take a picture with it, in which Virginia and Andrew sat on a couch. They put the puppet on Virginia's lap, and I sat on Andrew's lap, and they put the puppet's hand on Virginia's breast, and Andrew put his hand on my breast, and they took a photo."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Giuffre received more than $10 million after settling her lawsuit against Prince Andrew, whom she claimed she had sexual relations with as a minor while a part of Epstein's sex trafficking ring.
Prince Andrew denied the allegations, saying he had "no recollection of ever meeting" Giuffre; however, a photo showing him with his arm around Giuffre surfaced in 2011.
"I stayed with him. And, that's the bit that, um, as it were, I kick myself for on a daily basis cause it was not something that was becoming of a member of the royal family and we try and uphold the, um, highest standards and practices," Prince Andrew explained to ABC News.
About 150 names are expected to be released after a federal judge ruled documents no longer need to be sealed from a 2015 civil lawsuit that alleged Epstein and Maxwell ran a human trafficking enterprise.
The former top-secret documents were unsealed by court officials late Wednesday evening, and the identities of high-profile individuals tied to the dead businessman-turned-convicted sex offender are slowly being revealed.