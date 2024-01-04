Shocking Details: Prince Andrew Named as Alleged Abuser in Unsealed Jeffrey Epstein Documents

"Perhaps even more important to her role in Epstein's sexual abuse ring, [Ghislaine] Maxwell had direct connections to other powerful individuals with whom she could connect Epstein. For instance, one such powerful individual Epstein forced Jane Doe #3 to have sexual relations with was a member of the British Royal Family, Prince Andrew (a/k/a Duke of York)," the just-released documents obtained by The Messenger read.

"Jane Doe #3 was forced to have sexual relations with this Prince when she was a minor in three separate geographical locations: in London (at Ghislaine Maxwell’s apartment), in New York, and on Epstein’s private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands (in an orgy with numerous other under-aged girls)," the documents continued.

"Epstein instructed Jane Doe #3 that she was to give the Prince whatever he demanded and required Jane Doe #3 to report back to him on the details of the sexual abuse. Maxwell facilitated Prince Andrew's acts of sexual abuse by acting as a 'madame' for Epstein, thereby assisting in internationally trafficking Jane Doe #3 (and numerous other young girls) for sexual purposes," the unsealed docs said.

Later in the documents, another alleged victim brought up meeting Prince Andrew. Johanna Sjoberg , who claimed that "Jeffrey told her ' Clinton likes them young ,' referring to girls," claimed she met the royal with Ghislaine Maxwell and fellow alleged victim Virginia Giuffre .

"At one point, Ghislaine told me to come upstairs, and we went into a closet and pulled out the puppet, the caricature of Prince Andrew, and brought it down. And there was a little tag on the puppet that said "Prince Andrew" on it, and that's when I knew who he was," Sjoberg claimed in her 2016 deposition.

"It looked like him. And she brought it down and presented it to him; and that was a great joke, because apparently it was a production from a show on BBC. And they decided to take a picture with it, in which Virginia and Andrew sat on a couch. They put the puppet on Virginia's lap, and I sat on Andrew's lap, and they put the puppet's hand on Virginia's breast, and Andrew put his hand on my breast, and they took a photo."