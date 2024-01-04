Your tip
Jeffrey Epstein Told Alleged Victim Bill Clinton 'Likes Them Young': Unsealed Court Documents Reveal

Jan. 3 2024, Published 8:07 p.m. ET

Disturbing details about Bill Clinton's alleged ties to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein have just been released, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The former top-secret documents were unsealed by court officials late Wednesday evening, and the identities of high-profile individuals tied to the dead businessman-turned-convicted sex offender are slowly being revealed.

photos of bill clinton jeffrey epstein and ghislaine maxwell resurface
Bill Clinton's name was on Jeffrey Epstein's flight logs.

Clinton's name appeared several times throughout the 934 pages of just-released documents, including one cringeworthy instance from Johanna Sjoberg's deposition. She was one of the many women who were allegedly abused by Epstein and his buddies, claiming to be recruited into the sex trafficking ring by Ghislaine Maxwell.

In her unsealed deposition, Sjoberg said, "Jeffrey told her 'Clinton likes them young,' referring to girls," according to News Nation.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Clinton's foundation rep for comment.

bill clinton jeffrey epstein shocking second death pal
The documents are being made public on a rolling basis, and two will be held back until at least January 22. The names include those connected to or worked for Epstein, even loosely.

Clinton has been linked to Epstein and Maxwell for decades, even appearing on Jeffrey's flight log for his private jet known as Lolita Express. The flight often made trips to Little St. James Island, where Epstein allegedly trafficked and abused young girls.

The flight logs, released in 2021, showed that Clinton flew Lolita Express nine times between April 1991 and January 2006.

democrat mega donor bankrolling trump accuser rape lawsuit visited jeffrey epstein private island jpg
Jeffrey Epstein's Lolita Express repeatedly made trips to the island, where he allegedly trafficked young girls.

Daily Mail obtained a photo showing the former president receiving a neck massage from what appeared to be a young woman in 2002. The blonde was later identified by the outlet as one of Epstein's alleged victims and was said to be 22 at the time.

In 2019, Clinton claimed he did not know about Epstein's sex crimes.

photos of bill clinton jeffrey epstein and ghislaine maxwell resurface
Source: MEGA

Bill Clinton denied knowing anything about Epstein's sex crimes in 2019.

At the time, a spokesperson for the Clinton Foundation insisted the former commander-in-chief "knew nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to... or those with which he has recently been charged. Clinton also said he had not spoken with Epstein in "well over a decade."

More names are expected to be disclosed as news outlets scramble to comb through the unsealed court documents related to the settled civil lawsuit that Virginia Giuffre, an alleged Epstein victim, filed against Maxwell in 2015,

