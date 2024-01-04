Home > News > Katt Williams Katt Williams Accuses 'Mr. Potato Head' Steve Harvey and 'Walrus' Cedric the Entertainer of Conspiring Against Him Source: MEGA Katt Williams accused Cedric the Entertainer and Steve Harvey of conspiring against him with fellow comedian Rickey Smiley. By: Whitney Vasquez Jan. 3 2024, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Katt Williams went off on his longtime archenemy Cedric the Entertainer, accusing him and "potato head" Steve Harvey of conspiring against him with fellow comedian Rickey Smiley, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Williams made the accusations on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast while claiming that Cedric's comedic chops weren't up to par with his.

He opened the can of worms after claiming Smiley was dishonest when he hinted that he was supposed to play Money Mike in Friday After Next and Williams was supposed to be Santa Claus in the 2002 film. "Cedric did the same thing. Cedric told you when you asked him, 'Did you steal Katt Williams' joke?' He said, 'It don't line up,'" Williams told Sharpe, referring to a former interview between Shannon and Cedric. "How it don't line up that I did it on TV in 2018? You came to see me at the Comedy Store do it in 2019, and then did it on The Kings of Comedy?'" Williams spewed.

Source: MEGA Katt has longtime accused Cedric of stealing his jokes.

"What doesn't line up? This is a televised joke that Mark Curry helped me punch up and get to the level that it was," he claimed, referencing the ex-Hangin' with Mr. Cooper actor. Williams then went in on Harvey, alleging that the Family Feud host stole Curry's '90s sitcom character for The Steve Harvey Show.

Source: MEGA Katt called Steve Harvey "Mr. Potato Head" during the interview, while alleging he stole Mark Curry's character on 'Hangin' with Mr. Cooper' for his own show.

"The same Steve that went to go watch Mark Curry do his whole sitcom and then stole everything Mark Curry had. Now Steve got a sitcom where he the principal, and he wear a suit. And then he gets this high-top fade, making all Black men think he got the best lineup in the business. And it's a man unit," Williams alleged. "Then you ask him, 'Why you not a movie star?' 'I didn't want to be a movie star,'" he continued, mimicking Harvey while saying Steve "hated on Bernie [Mac] with this same thing."

Williams then ragged on Harvey's success and appearance, saying Steve "couldn't be a movie star." "There are 30,000 new scripts in Hollywood every year. Not one of them asked for a country bumpkin Black dude that can't talk good [...] and look like Mr. Potato Head. There ain't none. You have to have range," he said.

Source: MEGA He also called Cedric a "walrus," doubling down on the joke theft.

After telling Sharpe he wasn't drunk, Williams went back to Cedric. Calling him a "walrus" without talent, he stated, "We found out he can't sing, can't dance and doesn't write jokes," Williams said. "He did four comedy specials. They're so bad, Shannon, they're not available on Netflix or Tubi."

Williams also compared their careers, referencing his 12 comedy specials to Cedric's four. "Winners are not allowed to allow losers to rewrite history," he said. "I don't say any of these things if my name is not breached by these people on your platform." When Sharpe asked about his relationships with all three comedians referenced above, Williams did not hold back and said he believes they've colluded against him.

Source: MEGA Katt, who has been in trouble several times with the law, insisted he wasn't inebriated during the interview.

"For 30 years, they're a group. These aren't three random guys," he said. "The way that Rickey Smiley kept appearing at all my auditions is because of Steve and Ced. He would tell anybody that. Listen, they got a gang on that side. They know what it is." As for Cedric, he's denied Williams' claims of joke theft. He also called Williams' accusations "corny af," which didn't help their ongoing feud.

