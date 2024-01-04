Jeffrey Epstein's Brother Claims Late Sex Offender Had Dirt on Clintons and Trump

Mark told the New York Post that Jeffrey never told him what he allegedly knew about the 2016 candidates before his brother died behind bars in 2019 while awaiting federal sex trafficking charges. Jeffrey's death was ruled to be a suicide by the New York medical examiner.

Old flight logs that were first released in 2021 showed that Bill Clinton — who is expected to be identified as "John Doe 36" in the docs — have resurfaced amid the latest news.

Trump took at least seven trips between 1993 and 1997, and would sometimes travel with family members.