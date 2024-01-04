Jeffrey Epstein's Brother Claims Late Sex Offender Had Dirt on Clintons and Trump
Jeffrey Epstein's brother said the disgraced financier harbored secrets about the Clintons and Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned, claiming he never found out exactly what the dirt was.
"Here's a direct quote: 'If I said what I know about both candidates, they'd have to cancel the election.' That's what Jeffrey told me in 2016," Mark spilled as the world awaits the release of a list exposing almost 200 Epstein associates later this month.
Mark told the New York Post that Jeffrey never told him what he allegedly knew about the 2016 candidates before his brother died behind bars in 2019 while awaiting federal sex trafficking charges. Jeffrey's death was ruled to be a suicide by the New York medical examiner.
Old flight logs that were first released in 2021 showed that Bill Clinton — who is expected to be identified as "John Doe 36" in the docs — have resurfaced amid the latest news.
Trump took at least seven trips between 1993 and 1997, and would sometimes travel with family members.
Bill, for his part, was a more frequent flier, taking trips to Europe, Asia, and Africa in 2002 and 2003, among others, while Hillary is believed not to have consorted with the financier personally. The logs notably did not indicate that Trump or Clinton ever visited Epstein's island.
The names to be released are connected to a 2015 civil lawsuit between accuser Virginia Giuffre and Epstein's former right-hand confidante, Ghislaine Maxwell.
Those individuals are anticipated to include Epstein's friends, recruiters, and victims.
Before its release, the court received inquiries from two Jane Doe,s who wanted to remain under seal, the first of which was granted an extension until Jan. 22 while the second is currently under review.
ABC News reported that there is no indication the sealed records contain evidence of illegal conduct by Clinton.
Giuffre did, however, previously accuse Prince Andrew of sexually assaulting her when she was 17, for which he has repeatedly denied wrongdoing. Giuffre and the royal reached an out-of-court settlement back in 2022, although his name is expected in the unsealed docs.
Maxwell's lawyer, Arthur Aidala, has since spoken out to NewsNation about the upcoming revelations, stating, "I don't think she has anything to talk about except maybe that if you look at this crime, this overall crime, it's all about men abusing women for a long period of time, and it's only one person in jail — a woman."