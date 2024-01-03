‘None of Us Knew': Alan Dershowitz Defends Jeffrey Epstein's Associates Ahead of Bombshell Document Drop
Alan Dershowitz recently defended himself and Jeffrey Epstein’s other associates ahead of the bombshell document drop scheduled for later this month, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come after the upcoming document drop was postponed until January 22, Dershowitz appeared for an interview on NewsNation on Tuesday night.
According to the former Harvard Law School professor, “none of” Epstein’s associates “knew about the private life” that the late sex offender “kept so secret.”
“You could judge them for having shown bad judgement, but you can’t conclude that any accusations against them are true without hearing the evidence,” Dershowitz said of Epstein’s closest associates.
“There are some people who may be ashamed of the fact that they hung out with Epstein but remember a lot of people hung out with Epstein before he was convicted,” the former law professor continued. “Presidents of Harvard, deans, Nobel quality scientists, he was very well thought of in the beginning.”
Meanwhile, Dershowitz also discussed the upcoming document drop that is set to expose more than 170 people tied to Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre.
Several prominent and high-profile individuals – including Prince Andrew and former U.S. President Bill Clinton – are expected to appear on the bombshell list.
“I can understand why people would not want family members, wives – you know, any association with Jeffrey Epstein is very, very negative,” Dershowitz told NewsNation anchor Leland Vittert.
“There are some people who may have done something wrong,” he continued, “but nobody should be believed.”
Dershowitz concluded his interview on Tuesday night by raging against feminism and the MeToo movement.
The former Harvard Law School professor juxtaposed Epstein’s actions against his suspected victims to the atrocities taking place against Israeli women by members of Hamas in the Middle East.
“There’s a lot of picking and choosing by radical feminists about who they’re going to believe,” Dershowitz said. “It’s shocking that so many feminists have refused to condemn Hamas for raping and cutting off the breasts.”
“I mean, you know, all of this makes Jeffrey Epstein – by comparison, my God,” he continued. “There’s so much hypocrisy on the hard left among feminists and maybe this will help expose that as well.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Dershowitz was tied to Epstein numerous times before the upcoming court documents were scheduled for release by Judge Loretta Preska last month.
The former Harvard Law School professor appeared on Epstein’s flight logs several times between 1998 and 2005. He also acknowledged receiving a massage at Epstein’s home in 2015.
Accuser Virginia Giuffre also once alleged that Dershowitz was a “participant” in Epstein and Maxwell’s sex trafficking operation, while other sources accused Dershowitz of helping Epstein score a “sweetheart deal” following the late financier’s first arrest in 2008.
“None of us knew about his private life that he kept so secret,” Dershowitz said on Tuesday.