Britney Spears Working on New Album 8 Years After Last Record, Charli XCX Writing Tracks

New music may be on the horizon for Britney Spears fans.

Jan. 3 2024, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Britney Spears is ready to put pen to paper in preparation for her long-awaited 10th studio album, according to sources who claim the pop star has enlisted the help of fellow chart-topping performers Charli XCX and Julia Michaels.

Insiders said that Spears has not yet hit the studio, but is tapping artists that she wants to work with on her upcoming project that will mark her first album in eight years, RadarOnline.com has learned.

britney spears charli xcx julia michaels new album
She last released Glory in 2016, featuring 12 songs.

The Gimme More hitmaker also dropped popular collabs with Elton John and Will.i.am in 2022 and 2023. Plus, there was chatter of her upcoming writers camp last August with insiders telling Page Six she was getting songs from some big artists.

Music rumors went into overdrive around the time her now-estranged husband, Sam Asghari, filed for divorce after one year of marriage. The couple got engaged in September 2021 and exchanged their vows the following year in June 2022.

britney spears charli xcx julia michaels new album
Asghari filed the paperwork with Los Angeles Superior Court, explaining that he was ending their union due to "irreconcilable differences." The former backup dancer checked off the boxes to demand spousal support, as well as for Spears to pay lawyers fees and court costs.

"Petitioner has yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party," according to the docs obtained by RadarOnline.com at the time. "There are various items of community and quasi-community assets and debts, the full nature and extent of which are unknown to Petitioner."

As she gears up for a new release, Spears may have a lot of her own experiences to pull inspiration from after a Los Angeles judge terminated her 13-year conservatorship in 2021.

britney spears charli xcx julia michaels new album
More recently, the pop star gave her approval for her sons, Jayden and Sean Preston, to move to Hawaii with their dad, Kevin Federline, which has been an adjustment.

The singer also released her best-selling memoir The Woman In Me in October 2023, detailing her rise to fame and past relationships.

britney spears charli xcx julia michaels new album
While both exes move on post-split, a source close to Ashari told RadarOnline.com back in September, "He is interested in his career, not dating."

Since then, the famous former flames have been discussing their divorce settlement and an insider said the pop star is considering writing her estranged husband a low 6-figure check to finalize it.

