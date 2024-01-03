Britney Spears Working on New Album 8 Years After Last Record, Charli XCX Writing Tracks

Asghari filed the paperwork with Los Angeles Superior Court, explaining that he was ending their union due to "irreconcilable differences." The former backup dancer checked off the boxes to demand spousal support, as well as for Spears to pay lawyers fees and court costs.

"Petitioner has yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party," according to the docs obtained by RadarOnline.com at the time. "There are various items of community and quasi-community assets and debts, the full nature and extent of which are unknown to Petitioner."

As she gears up for a new release, Spears may have a lot of her own experiences to pull inspiration from after a Los Angeles judge terminated her 13-year conservatorship in 2021.