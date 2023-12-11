Dean and Tori! Kyle and Mauricio! 10 Hollywood Separations That Blindsided Fans in 2023

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slayer, who wed in May 2021, called it quits after two years of marriage. TMZ reported in July that the estranged couple broke up months before the news emerged, with sources saying distance affected their union.

"She was happy in Los Angeles for a couple of years. She wanted to make a life there with Dalton," a source told People. "He is super focused on his career and needs to live in Los Angeles. It's definitely been an issue for them."

While the Dangerous Woman singer was busy filming Wicked in England, Dalton stayed in Los Angeles because of his career.

They soon realized that their relationship was no longer working, leading to their split and — eventually — divorce. They came up with a settlement three weeks after the filing.