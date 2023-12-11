Dean and Tori! Kyle and Mauricio! 10 Hollywood Separations That Blindsided Fans in 2023
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slayer, who wed in May 2021, called it quits after two years of marriage. TMZ reported in July that the estranged couple broke up months before the news emerged, with sources saying distance affected their union.
"She was happy in Los Angeles for a couple of years. She wanted to make a life there with Dalton," a source told People. "He is super focused on his career and needs to live in Los Angeles. It's definitely been an issue for them."
While the Dangerous Woman singer was busy filming Wicked in England, Dalton stayed in Los Angeles because of his career.
They soon realized that their relationship was no longer working, leading to their split and — eventually — divorce. They came up with a settlement three weeks after the filing.
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari
After only 14 months of marriage, Sam Asghari filed for divorce from Britney Spears in Los Angeles Superior Court on August 16, citing "irreconcilable differences." He submitted the documents the same day the reports about their separation emerged.
Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling
Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling announced their separation in a since-deleted post on the 56-year-old actor's Instagram page. They split after nearly two decades of marriage.
"We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time," the message read in part. "We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness."
After Dean took down the post, he sparked rumors that they might be reconciling. However, a source clarified a few days later that McDermott was determined to divorce the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress and get out of the marriage.
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness
One of Hollywood's biggest breakups this year left fans heartbroken.
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness issued a joint statement announcing their amicable split. They wed in 1996 and welcomed two kids — Oscar and Ava.
"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority," part of their statement read. "We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."
They also included a note at the end of the announcement, saying that it was the only statement either of them would release.
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner
On May 2, Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage.
"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," Costner's representative said. "We ask that his, Christine's, and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."
The pair requested joint custody of their three children and cited in the divorce filing that their separation was due to "irreconcilable differences."
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann decided to part ways in May, nearly three months after they got bombarded with financial problems. They canceled the filing as they were getting along again and putting in effort to make things work for their kids.
However, Biermann refiled the divorce because their marriage was "irretrievably broken."
In response to the filing, Zolciak filed a motion to dismiss the request and mentioned that they "have engaged in marital sexual relations on multiple occasions since the filing of the petition for divorce."
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky dealt with split rumors over the past years until they faced it for real in July 2023. Despite their separation, they continue living under the same roof as they try to "figure out what's next for them and their family."
"There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately," the statement continued. "While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative."
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello
Joe Manganiello officially filed for divorce from Sofía Vergara two days after they confirmed in a joint statement that they ended their seven-year marriage.
"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," they said in a statement to Page Six. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."
Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes
One Tree Hill actress Sophia Bush filed for divorce from her husband, Grant Hughes, after 13 months of union, citing "irreconcilable differences."
"Sophia and Grant were friends for 10 years and bonded during COVID through their love of community service," a source told People. "They continue to run their nonprofit together and remain good friends."
The entrepreneur said in a follow-up filing that neither of them requested spousal support.
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn called it quits after six years of dating. A source revealed weeks after the breakup that their separation was caused by "differences in their personalities."
"They've had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together," the insider went on. She has famously moved on to NFL star Travis Kelce.