Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman's Estranged Wife Deborra-Lee Breaks Silence for The First Time Since Shock Split

hugh jackman totally lost without deborra lee
Source: MEGA

Deborra-Lee Furness was accidentally called by two radio hosts on-air Tuesday.

By:

Sep. 26 2023, Published 12:50 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Hugh Jackman's estranged wife Deborra-Lee Furness broke her silence for the first time since the couple announced their decision to part ways after 27 years of marriage, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The surprising moment came after two Australian radio show hosts accidentally dialed Furness, 67, and much to their surprise, the actress answered.

Article continues below advertisement
hugh jackman totally lost without deborra lee
Source: MEGA

Jackman and Furness announced their separation after 27 years of marriage in mid-September.

The exchange unfolded during Tuesday's live broadcast on the Kyle & Jackie O radio show with hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O Henderson.

"We have actually called you by mistake, it's ridiculous," Sandilands told Furness when she picked up the phone. "Seriously, this isn't a stitch-up."

Furness was a good sport about the accidental dial and played along despite being broadcasted without notice.

Article continues below advertisement
hugh jackman totally lost without deborra lee
Source: MEGA

Radio host Kyle Sandilands told Furness it was 'too soon' to pry for details on the separation.

"We didn't mean to actually call you. But now you're here, we won't go into it," Sandilands continued. "We love you. We hope you're well."

"Thank you guys, I really appreciate it. You're really sweet," Furness said as she returned the hosts' well wishes.

Sandilands was eager to address the elephant in the room regarding Furness and Jackman's recently announced $180 million divorce but instead danced around the topic, presumably not to upset the surprise guest.

Article continues below advertisement
hugh jackman totally lost without deborra lee
Source: MEGA

Furness accepted the radio hosts' apologies and returned their well wishes during the awkward call.

MORE ON:
Hugh Jackman

While he still had the actress on the phone, Sandilands told her, "I just feel it's too soon. I don't want to get involved in anything. But we love you, and you ring us when you want to chat," Sandilands added.

"Thank you, guys. I really, really appreciate it," Furness replied before swiftly ending the call.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Article continues below advertisement
hugh jackman totally lost
Source: MEGA

Jackman was described as 'totally lost' without Furness since they decided to part ways.

Furness' brief impromptu exchange with the radio host was the first that fans have heard from the actress since the estranged couple broke the divorce news in mid-September. The X-Men star and Furness put on a united front as they presented the heartbreaking announcement as a mutual decision.

"We have been blessed to share almost three decades together in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," the estranged couple's statement read. "Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness."

Jackman and Furness asked for privacy as their "family navigates this transition."

Article continues below advertisement

While the carefully crafted statement presented the split as an opportunity for both Jackman and Furness to "pursue" their "individual growth" after nearly 30 years together, insiders claimed that the actor was "totally lost" without his longtime wife and mother of his two adult children.

"Hugh and Debs want everyone to believe it was a carefully thought-out, mutual decision to divorce, but the truth is this is the last thing he wanted and he's totally heartsick," the source claimed while adding, "the guy adored his wife."

"She was the center of his entire world and he's totally lost without her."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.