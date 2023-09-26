Hugh Jackman's Estranged Wife Deborra-Lee Breaks Silence for The First Time Since Shock Split
Hugh Jackman's estranged wife Deborra-Lee Furness broke her silence for the first time since the couple announced their decision to part ways after 27 years of marriage, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The surprising moment came after two Australian radio show hosts accidentally dialed Furness, 67, and much to their surprise, the actress answered.
The exchange unfolded during Tuesday's live broadcast on the Kyle & Jackie O radio show with hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O Henderson.
"We have actually called you by mistake, it's ridiculous," Sandilands told Furness when she picked up the phone. "Seriously, this isn't a stitch-up."
Furness was a good sport about the accidental dial and played along despite being broadcasted without notice.
"We didn't mean to actually call you. But now you're here, we won't go into it," Sandilands continued. "We love you. We hope you're well."
"Thank you guys, I really appreciate it. You're really sweet," Furness said as she returned the hosts' well wishes.
Sandilands was eager to address the elephant in the room regarding Furness and Jackman's recently announced $180 million divorce but instead danced around the topic, presumably not to upset the surprise guest.
- 'Heartsick' Hugh Jackman 'Totally Lost' Without Wife Deborra-Lee Furness as Exes Gear Up for $180 Million Divorce
- Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness' Marriage Strained During COVID Lockdown and Ongoing Hollywood Strikes: Report
- Hugh Jackman Desperate to Sell NYC Home, Slashes Price by $9 Million Months Before Shock Split From Wife Deborra-lee
While he still had the actress on the phone, Sandilands told her, "I just feel it's too soon. I don't want to get involved in anything. But we love you, and you ring us when you want to chat," Sandilands added.
"Thank you, guys. I really, really appreciate it," Furness replied before swiftly ending the call.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
Furness' brief impromptu exchange with the radio host was the first that fans have heard from the actress since the estranged couple broke the divorce news in mid-September. The X-Men star and Furness put on a united front as they presented the heartbreaking announcement as a mutual decision.
"We have been blessed to share almost three decades together in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," the estranged couple's statement read. "Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness."
Jackman and Furness asked for privacy as their "family navigates this transition."
While the carefully crafted statement presented the split as an opportunity for both Jackman and Furness to "pursue" their "individual growth" after nearly 30 years together, insiders claimed that the actor was "totally lost" without his longtime wife and mother of his two adult children.
"Hugh and Debs want everyone to believe it was a carefully thought-out, mutual decision to divorce, but the truth is this is the last thing he wanted and he's totally heartsick," the source claimed while adding, "the guy adored his wife."
"She was the center of his entire world and he's totally lost without her."