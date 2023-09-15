Hugh Jackman Desperate to Sell NYC Home, Slashes Price by $9 Million Months Before Shock Split From Wife Deborra-lee

Hugh and Deborra-lee revealed their separation on Friday by releasing a joint statement with the heartbreaking news. However, a mere three months ago, the pair decided to take a financial hit by lowering the price of their West Village property to $29.9 million.

While the selling price is still significant — considering the now-exes bought the triplex in 2008 for $21 million — Hugh and Deborra-lee originally put the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home on the market last year for $38.9 million.