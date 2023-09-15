Hugh Jackman Desperate to Sell NYC Home, Slashes Price by $9 Million Months Before Shock Split From Wife Deborra-lee
Hugh Jackman's marriage isn't the only thing he's closing a chapter on. The Wolverine actor is so desperate to offload his insane three-story Manhattan condo that he dropped the price by a whopping $9 million from the original asking price just months before announcing his shocking split from his wife of nearly 30 years, Deborra-lee Jackman, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Hugh and Deborra-lee revealed their separation on Friday by releasing a joint statement with the heartbreaking news. However, a mere three months ago, the pair decided to take a financial hit by lowering the price of their West Village property to $29.9 million.
While the selling price is still significant — considering the now-exes bought the triplex in 2008 for $21 million — Hugh and Deborra-lee originally put the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home on the market last year for $38.9 million.
According to records obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Jackmans slashed the price to $34 million in April before dropping the home to its current listing price of $29.9 million in June — before shocking the world with their separation in September.
The sleek 11,000-square-foot abode, which comprises the 8th, 9th, and 10th Floors of 176 Perry Street, comes with all the bells and whistles, including a huge recreation room and terrace on every floor overlooking the Hudson.
As this outlet reported, Hugh and his wife of 27 years said they were ending their life together amicably on Friday.
"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," they said in a joint statement obtained by PEOPLE.
- 'Our Journey Is Shifting': Hugh Jackman and Wife Deborra-lee Jackman SPLIT After Nearly 30 Years Together
- Hugh Jackman 'Struggling' After Beloved Father's Death, Focusing On Therapy To Cope With Grief & Past Trauma
- 'Really Complicated': 'X-Men' Icon Hugh Jackman Reacts To Sexual Misconduct Claims Against Director Bryan Singer
"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives," they continued.
Signing the statement “Deb and Hugh Jackman," they concluded by stating, "This is the sole statement either of us will make."
The pair met in 1995 on the set of the Australian TV series Corelli and married the following year. Hugh and Deborra-lee share two adult children: Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18.
The formerly happy married couple were last spotted in public at Wimbledon in July.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The Greatest Showman actor paid homage to Deborra-lee on their 27th wedding anniversary in April — and gave no indication their nearly 30-year union was on the rocks.
"I love you so much. Together we have created a beautiful family. And life. Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me," Hugh wrote.