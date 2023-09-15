'Our Journey Is Shifting': Hugh Jackman and Wife Deborra-lee Jackman SPLIT After Nearly 30 Years Together

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives," they told PEOPLE.

The Jackmans noted this would be the only comment "either of us will make" on their split. Hugh and Deborra-lee share two kids, Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18.

Back in 1995, the pair first crossed paths while working on the Australian TV series Corelli. Hugh and his now-ex took the plunge on April 11, 1996, and celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary this year.