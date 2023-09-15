'Our Journey Is Shifting': Hugh Jackman and Wife Deborra-lee Jackman SPLIT After Nearly 30 Years Together
It's a wrap for longtime Hollywood couple Hugh Jackman and his wife, Deborra-lee, who are calling it quits after nearly three decades together.
"Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," the former couple announced on Friday while reflecting on their "wonderful, loving marriage" in a joint statement, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives," they told PEOPLE.
The Jackmans noted this would be the only comment "either of us will make" on their split. Hugh and Deborra-lee share two kids, Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18.
Back in 1995, the pair first crossed paths while working on the Australian TV series Corelli. Hugh and his now-ex took the plunge on April 11, 1996, and celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary this year.
"When you find a partner in crime that you share and you grow together … and life is tough, as we know it, it's not all good — and when you have someone there that is so supportive … you can really stand buck naked. You have to," Deborra said in September 2020 about the importance of transparency and support in a relationship.
She added, "When you've got kids and life and whatever, you stand there buck naked, authentic, warts and all, this is who it is, and you're loved, there's nothing better."
Fans had no idea there was trouble in paradise as the couple recently stepped out at the Met Gala on May 1, and more recently, they attended the men's finals at Wimbledon in July.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The Wolverine star previously spoke about keeping the spark alive in their union, revealing they both made an effort. "I think honesty and intimacy and making time [are the secret to a long and happy marriage]. You can't just assume that things will just tick along okay. You have to make time," Hugh told Smooth Radio.
"Just because it's so easy to get caught up in the day-to-day of life," the Greatest Showman actor continued. "That's hard enough. Kids, school runs, whatever it is, sleepless nights, it's tiring. So you have to be checking in with each other."