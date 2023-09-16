Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness' Marriage Strained During COVID Lockdown and Ongoing Hollywood Strikes: Report
Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness have announced their separation after nearly thirty years of marriage.
The couple, who share two children, were reportedly left "broken" by the COVID pandemic, according to an insider who also claimed the ongoing writers' strike further strained the relationship, RadarOnline.com has learned.
An insider told the Daily Mail that the COVID lockdown measures caused tension in their marriage, with the writers' strike exacerbating their existing issues.
"They are forever linked, forever together with the children they have ... but after the past few years, the love they had for each other turned more into a friendship which got broken during COVID, as the lockdown didn't help their marriage at all and really put a strain on their relationship," the source told the outlet.
"They worked on it and couldn't get it back," they continued. "The strikes haven't helped one bit, it got them in the same predicament as COVID did, to where they were just kicking the tires, and Hugh found it all to not have the same magic as they once had."
A representative for the Wolverine actor confirmed that the pandemic and the writers' strike had indeed impacted their relationship.
The couple had been working to save their marriage but ultimately concluded that splitting up was the best option for them.
The news of their separation comes as a shock to many, as Jackman and Furness seemed to have a solid and loving relationship. They recently celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary in April, with Jackman posting a heartfelt tribute to his wife on social media.
- Hugh Jackman Desperate to Sell NYC Home, Slashes Price by $9 Million Months Before Shock Split From Wife Deborra-lee
- 'Our Journey Is Shifting': Hugh Jackman and Wife Deborra-lee Jackman SPLIT After Nearly 30 Years Together
- Hugh Jackman 'Struggling' After Beloved Father's Death, Focusing On Therapy To Cope With Grief & Past Trauma
"Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," Jackman wrote in his anniversary post on Instagram. "Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The couple first met in 1995 on the set of the Australian TV show Correlli. Jackman has previously spoken about their instant connection, stating that he knew they would be together for the rest of their lives. They got engaged just weeks after they started dating and tied the knot in April 1996.
Over the years, Jackman has openly expressed his admiration and love for Furness. In an interview earlier this year, he referred to her as his "best friend" and his main source of support in both his career and personal life. He emphasized the importance of sharing everything together and revealed that they never spend longer than two weeks apart.
The couple shares two children, son Oscar, 23, and daughter Ava, 18, whom they adopted together. Despite their separation, they remain committed to co-parenting their children and maintaining a friendly relationship.