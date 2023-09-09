Turbulent Exes! Shotgun Wedding! Baby on Board! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Relationship Explained in 14 Photos
October 2017: Travis Barker and Daughter Alabama's Relationship With the Kardashians Revealed
Travis Barker and his daughter, Alabama, first spoke about Kourtney Kardashian's family in their interview with Entertainment Tonight.
She said she had dinner with the "really sweet" Kardashian family, and the Blink-182 drummer added, "I told her she had a power dinner. … I told Alabama that was a really cool dinner to be a part of."
September 2018: Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Sparked Dating Rumors
Kardashian and Barker first sparked romance rumors when they visited a vegan restaurant in Los Angeles.
They refused to comment on their relationship status then, but more dates followed, including attending a Hillsong's evening church service and having dinner with Larsa Pippen in Los Angeles.
January 2021: More Dating Rumors Emerged, Romance Confirmed
The then-rumored couple ignited the rumors when the drummer left flirty comments on Kourtney's Instagram posts. Not long after the online interaction, a source confirmed they had been dating for a month or two after being friends for years.
Barker has reportedly liked the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum for a while.
February 16, 2021: They Made Their Relationship Instagram Official
Barker and Kardashian formally confirmed the rumors through an Instagram post after Valentine's Day, sharing a photo of them holding hands.
April 5, 2021: Kardashian and Barker Enjoyed Joint Family Trip
The couple and their kids grew closer as they brought them together for a family trip in Deer Valley, Utah. Kardashian shares her children Mason, Penelope, and Reign with ex Scott Disick. Barker has two children, Landon and Alabama, and a stepdaughter, Atiana, with Shana Moakler.
"I'm spending time with a woman who's a great mom, who's a great friend and you don't have to worry about any of those things," he said during his appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show before the vacation. "It just comes natural — it's like a maturity thing."
April 2021: Blink-182 Drummer Debuted New Tattoo
While having their sweet outings, the lovers also made their fans' hearts race as the musician got the Poosh founder's name tattooed on his chest. He received more inks afterward, including tattoos of Kardashian's lips on his biceps and her handwritten "I love you."
September 12, 2021: Couple Made Red Carpet Debut
After sharing their love online, Kardashian and Barker showed off their growing romance in their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.
October 17, 2021: They Got Engaged!
RadarOnline.com learned that Kardashian and Barker got engaged. The rocker popped the question with a diamond ring crafted by the famous jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz.
The socialite announced the news through a carousel of photos on her Instagram with the caption, "forever @travisbarker."
April 4, 2022: Couple Held Their Las Vegas Wedding
After the couple's appearance at the Grammys 2022, they had their Las Vegas wedding at the One Love Wedding Chapel – although Kardashian later confirmed they did not have a marriage license for the first wedding.
"They came, got married, tossed the bouquet in the driveway, and danced to Elvis," One Love Wedding Chapel owner Marty Frierson told People. "They showed a lot of love and had a lot of fun."
The Las Vegas wedding reportedly lasted 30 minutes and started at 1:45 AM.
May 2, 2022: Kardashian and Barker Attended First Met Gala as a Married Couple
They graced the Met Gala red carpet for the first time as a couple, sporting matching black outfits.
May 15, 2022: They Wed Legally
Following their Las Vegas wedding, Kardashian and Barker officially and legally wed in Santa Barbara. TMZ said the couple's close friends and family members attended the ceremony.
May 22, 2022: They Tied the Knot Again in Italy
Only a week later, the married couple hosted their third wedding in Portofino, Italy, and exchanged vows in front of their children and loved ones. The event was week-long, with their families having a dinner party at Ristorante Puny and a special lunch at the Abbey of San Fruttuoso in the days prior.
June 16, 2023: Kardashian Confirmed She's Pregnant
Kardashian went through her IVF journey but stopped in September 2022.
"After eight months of our IVF [in-vitro fertilization] journey, we took a break and wanted to try things naturally," she said in The Kardashians Season 2 episode 2's confessional. "The doctors had told us that we still have some really good-looking follicles and that it was the best they've seen."
Months after making the big decision, they completely got rid of IVF from their plans but finally got pregnant with their first child.
Kardashian made the big reveal at a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles, holding up a sign that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant."
August 2023: Barker Had an "Urgent Family Matter"
While waiting for their first child's arrival, Barker sparked concerns when Blink-182 announced the postponement of their European tour dates due to the drummer's "urgent family matter." He and Kardashian were seen for the first time since the concerts' postponement as they left a medical facility together.
Kourtney later thanked the doctors for "saving our baby's life" and revealed she was forced to undergo "urgent fetal surgery."