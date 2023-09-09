Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Kourtney Kardashian

Turbulent Exes! Shotgun Wedding! Baby on Board! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Relationship Explained in 14 Photos

kourtney kardashian and travis barkers relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are expecting their first child together.

By:

Sep. 9 2023, Published 4:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

October 2017: Travis Barker and Daughter Alabama's Relationship With the Kardashians Revealed

kourtney kardashian and travis barkers relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

Travis Barker and wife Kourtney Kardashian dined in at a vegan restaurant in Palm Desert in April 2023 after celebrating their first wedding anniversary.

Travis Barker and his daughter, Alabama, first spoke about Kourtney Kardashian's family in their interview with Entertainment Tonight.

She said she had dinner with the "really sweet" Kardashian family, and the Blink-182 drummer added, "I told her she had a power dinner. … I told Alabama that was a really cool dinner to be a part of."

Article continues below advertisement

September 2018: Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Sparked Dating Rumors

kourtney kardashian and travis barkers relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian shopped for jewelry in Calabasas, Calif., for Landon's 19th birthday.

Kardashian and Barker first sparked romance rumors when they visited a vegan restaurant in Los Angeles.

They refused to comment on their relationship status then, but more dates followed, including attending a Hillsong's evening church service and having dinner with Larsa Pippen in Los Angeles.

January 2021: More Dating Rumors Emerged, Romance Confirmed

kourtney kardashian and travis barkers relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

The couple attended the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party together.

The then-rumored couple ignited the rumors when the drummer left flirty comments on Kourtney's Instagram posts. Not long after the online interaction, a source confirmed they had been dating for a month or two after being friends for years.

Barker has reportedly liked the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum for a while.

Article continues below advertisement

February 16, 2021: They Made Their Relationship Instagram Official

kourtney kardashian and travis barkers relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

Kardashian and Barker held each other's hands while on their way to the Met Gala afterparty.

Barker and Kardashian formally confirmed the rumors through an Instagram post after Valentine's Day, sharing a photo of them holding hands.

Article continues below advertisement

April 5, 2021: Kardashian and Barker Enjoyed Joint Family Trip

kourtney kardashian and travis barkers relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

They stayed at the Ritz Hotel before their Met Gala appearance.

The couple and their kids grew closer as they brought them together for a family trip in Deer Valley, Utah. Kardashian shares her children Mason, Penelope, and Reign with ex Scott Disick. Barker has two children, Landon and Alabama, and a stepdaughter, Atiana, with Shana Moakler.

"I'm spending time with a woman who's a great mom, who's a great friend and you don't have to worry about any of those things," he said during his appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show before the vacation. "It just comes natural — it's like a maturity thing."

Article continues below advertisement

April 2021: Blink-182 Drummer Debuted New Tattoo

kourtney kardashian and travis barkers relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

Kardashian and Barker shared a sweet kiss when they attended their first Grammys together.

While having their sweet outings, the lovers also made their fans' hearts race as the musician got the Poosh founder's name tattooed on his chest. He received more inks afterward, including tattoos of Kardashian's lips on his biceps and her handwritten "I love you."

Article continues below advertisement

September 12, 2021: Couple Made Red Carpet Debut

kourtney kardashian and travis barkers relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

They graced the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2022 venue with their PDA moments.

After sharing their love online, Kardashian and Barker showed off their growing romance in their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

MORE ON:
Kourtney Kardashian
Article continues below advertisement

October 17, 2021: They Got Engaged!

kourtney kardashian and travis barkers relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

Barker publicly showed his love for Kardashian at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2022.

RadarOnline.com learned that Kardashian and Barker got engaged. The rocker popped the question with a diamond ring crafted by the famous jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz.

The socialite announced the news through a carousel of photos on her Instagram with the caption, "forever @travisbarker."

Article continues below advertisement

April 4, 2022: Couple Held Their Las Vegas Wedding

kourtney kardashian and travis barkers relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

Barker and Kardashian visited 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

After the couple's appearance at the Grammys 2022, they had their Las Vegas wedding at the One Love Wedding Chapel – although Kardashian later confirmed they did not have a marriage license for the first wedding.

"They came, got married, tossed the bouquet in the driveway, and danced to Elvis," One Love Wedding Chapel owner Marty Frierson told People. "They showed a lot of love and had a lot of fun."

The Las Vegas wedding reportedly lasted 30 minutes and started at 1:45 AM.

Article continues below advertisement

May 2, 2022: Kardashian and Barker Attended First Met Gala as a Married Couple

kourtney kardashian and travis barkers relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

The couple posed in front of the cameras at the 94th Academy Awards red carpet.

They graced the Met Gala red carpet for the first time as a couple, sporting matching black outfits.

Article continues below advertisement

May 15, 2022: They Wed Legally

kourtney kardashian and travis barkers relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

They were captured leaving the Ritz Hotel in September 2021.

Following their Las Vegas wedding, Kardashian and Barker officially and legally wed in Santa Barbara. TMZ said the couple's close friends and family members attended the ceremony.

Article continues below advertisement

May 22, 2022: They Tied the Knot Again in Italy

kourtney kardashian and travis barkers relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

The couple swooned in people's hearts as they held hands while leaving their hotel in 2021.

Only a week later, the married couple hosted their third wedding in Portofino, Italy, and exchanged vows in front of their children and loved ones. The event was week-long, with their families having a dinner party at Ristorante Puny and a special lunch at the Abbey of San Fruttuoso in the days prior.

Article continues below advertisement

June 16, 2023: Kardashian Confirmed She's Pregnant

kourtney kardashian and travis barkers relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

Kardashian and Barker showed their unmatched chemistry before heading to the VMAs.

Kardashian went through her IVF journey but stopped in September 2022.

"After eight months of our IVF [in-vitro fertilization] journey, we took a break and wanted to try things naturally," she said in The Kardashians Season 2 episode 2's confessional. "The doctors had told us that we still have some really good-looking follicles and that it was the best they've seen."

Months after making the big decision, they completely got rid of IVF from their plans but finally got pregnant with their first child.

Kardashian made the big reveal at a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles, holding up a sign that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant."

Article continues below advertisement

August 2023: Barker Had an "Urgent Family Matter"

kourtney kardashian and travis barkers relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

The couple all smiles before kissing each other at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

While waiting for their first child's arrival, Barker sparked concerns when Blink-182 announced the postponement of their European tour dates due to the drummer's "urgent family matter." He and Kardashian were seen for the first time since the concerts' postponement as they left a medical facility together.

Kourtney later thanked the doctors for "saving our baby's life" and revealed she was forced to undergo "urgent fetal surgery."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.