Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Seen for First Time Since 'Urgent Family Matter'
Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker, were seen leaving a Los Angeles hospital on Saturday, September 2nd, following Barker's band Blink-182 postponing their European tour dates due to an "urgent family matter," RadarOnline.com has learned.
The American rock band announced on Friday, September 1st, that they would be postponing some of their upcoming shows in Ireland and the UK.
No further information was provided at the time. However, Barker's ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, stated that she was unaware of what was happening but confirmed that their two children, Landon and Alabama, are safe and sound.
In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Kardashian and Barker, who are expecting their first child together, were seen leaving the hospital on Saturday. The couple was escorted to a black SUV.
Blink-182 was scheduled to perform two shows at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on September 1st and 2nd, followed by concerts in Belfast on September 4th and Dublin on September 5th.
The band released their statement on X, formally known as Twitter, following the abrupt rescheduling, which read, "Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kardashian announced her pregnancy during a surprise appearance at a Blink-182 concert in June. She held up a sign that read, "Travis I'm pregnant," as she showed off her pregnancy bump.
The couple has not disclosed the due date, but fans speculate that the baby could be born in October. Kardashian previously shared that she had halted in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments due to the toll it had taken on her physical and mental health.
This child will be Kardashian's fourth child and the first for her and Barker. She already has three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, from her previous relationship with Scott Disick.
Blink-182's reunion tour is the first time the original trio, including Barker, guitarist Tom DeLonge, and vocalist Mark Hoppus, have performed together since 2015, when DeLonge left the band to pursue his passion for extraterrestrial phenomena.
The band was originally formed in 1992 by Hoppus and DeLonge, with drummer Scott Raynor, who was later replaced by Barker in 1998.