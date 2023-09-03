Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Seen for First Time Since 'Urgent Family Matter'

kourtney kardashian and travis barker seen for first time since urgent family matter
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 3 2023, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker, were seen leaving a Los Angeles hospital on Saturday, September 2nd, following Barker's band Blink-182 postponing their European tour dates due to an "urgent family matter," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement
kourtney kardashian and travis barker seen for first time since urgent family matter
Source: mega

This child will be Kardashian's fourth child and the first for her and Barker.

The American rock band announced on Friday, September 1st, that they would be postponing some of their upcoming shows in Ireland and the UK.

No further information was provided at the time. However, Barker's ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, stated that she was unaware of what was happening but confirmed that their two children, Landon and Alabama, are safe and sound.

Article continues below advertisement
kourtney kardashian and travis barker seen for first time since urgent family matter
Source: @KOURTNEYKARDASH/INSTAGRAM

Kourtney announced her pregnancy over the summer. She's reportedly due between October and December.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Kardashian and Barker, who are expecting their first child together, were seen leaving the hospital on Saturday. The couple was escorted to a black SUV.

Blink-182 was scheduled to perform two shows at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on September 1st and 2nd, followed by concerts in Belfast on September 4th and Dublin on September 5th.

Article continues below advertisement
kourtney kardashian and travis barker seen for first time since urgent family matter
Source: mega

Barker, 47, married Kardashian, his third wife, in May 2022.

MORE ON:
Travis Barker

The band released their statement on X, formally known as Twitter, following the abrupt rescheduling, which read, "Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available."

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kardashian announced her pregnancy during a surprise appearance at a Blink-182 concert in June. She held up a sign that read, "Travis I'm pregnant," as she showed off her pregnancy bump.

The couple has not disclosed the due date, but fans speculate that the baby could be born in October. Kardashian previously shared that she had halted in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments due to the toll it had taken on her physical and mental health.

kourtney kardashian and travis barker seen for first time since urgent family matter
Source: mega

Blink-182 had to postpone a number of shows due to the family emergency.

Article continues below advertisement

This child will be Kardashian's fourth child and the first for her and Barker. She already has three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, from her previous relationship with Scott Disick.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Blink-182's reunion tour is the first time the original trio, including Barker, guitarist Tom DeLonge, and vocalist Mark Hoppus, have performed together since 2015, when DeLonge left the band to pursue his passion for extraterrestrial phenomena.

The band was originally formed in 1992 by Hoppus and DeLonge, with drummer Scott Raynor, who was later replaced by Barker in 1998.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.