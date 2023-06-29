Kourtney Kardashian Wants Reality Show About Her Pregnancy and Marriage as She's 'Ready to Develop Her Own Empire'

Kourtney Kardashian's jaw-dropping pregnancy announcement at hubby Travis Barker's recent Blink-182 concert was her signal she's ready to walk away from the Kardashian empire and start nurturing her own brand, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources squealed Kourtney, 44, didn't even consult her image-crazed family when she decided to hold up a sign reading "Travis I'm Pregnant" while surrounded by thousands of fans during the June 16 show in Los Angeles.