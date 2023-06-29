Kourtney Kardashian Wants Reality Show About Her Pregnancy and Marriage as She's 'Ready to Develop Her Own Empire'
Kourtney Kardashian's jaw-dropping pregnancy announcement at hubby Travis Barker's recent Blink-182 concert was her signal she's ready to walk away from the Kardashian empire and start nurturing her own brand, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources squealed Kourtney, 44, didn't even consult her image-crazed family when she decided to hold up a sign reading "Travis I'm Pregnant" while surrounded by thousands of fans during the June 16 show in Los Angeles.
"It was very un-Kardashian for Kourtney to do that, but she's sick of them interfering with her life and wants to cut ties now," spilled an insider. "Kourtney has learned everything she possibly can from her mom, Kris Jenner, and from being on the show. She doesn't feel she needs them anymore and wants to develop her very own empire!"
A source said the eldest Kardashian sister has quietly been discussing expanding her brand to include "a new reality show that would revolve around her and Travis and the pregnancy!"
Kourtney already has three kids with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, while Travis shares two kids with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.
As RadarOnline.com readers know, Kourtney has been feuding with sisters Kim and Khloé over her wavering commitment to the family brand and has grown increasingly distant since she and 47-year-old Travis hooked up in early 2021. They married in spring 2022.
"This bad blood between Kourtney and her sisters has been festering for years and it's taken all her willpower and then some to turn the other cheek," confided the source.
"The difference between Kourt today and how she was back in the pre-Travis era is that she's way more empowered. The petty pranks and endless BS are beneath her and she doesn't feel this need to play ball with her sisters anymore.
"She's just over the whole bitchiness and this warped need her sisters have to one-up each other — whether it's money, romance, dieting, or hanging out with the cool club. She loves them dearly but feels strongly this is something she's totally outgrown," squealed a snoop. "It's time for a break, and Travis is backing her every step of the way!"