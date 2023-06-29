Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Kourtney Kardashian
Exclusive

Kourtney Kardashian Wants Reality Show About Her Pregnancy and Marriage as She's 'Ready to Develop Her Own Empire'

kourtney kardashian new show travis barker pregnancy pp
Source: Mega
By:

Jun. 29 2023, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Kourtney Kardashian's jaw-dropping pregnancy announcement at hubby Travis Barker's recent Blink-182 concert was her signal she's ready to walk away from the Kardashian empire and start nurturing her own brand, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources squealed Kourtney, 44, didn't even consult her image-crazed family when she decided to hold up a sign reading "Travis I'm Pregnant" while surrounded by thousands of fans during the June 16 show in Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement

"It was very un-Kardashian for Kourtney to do that, but she's sick of them interfering with her life and wants to cut ties now," spilled an insider. "Kourtney has learned everything she possibly can from her mom, Kris Jenner, and from being on the show. She doesn't feel she needs them anymore and wants to develop her very own empire!"

Article continues below advertisement

A source said the eldest Kardashian sister has quietly been discussing expanding her brand to include "a new reality show that would revolve around her and Travis and the pregnancy!"

Kourtney already has three kids with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, while Travis shares two kids with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

kourtney kardashian new show travis barker pregnancy
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Kourtney has been feuding with sisters Kim and Khloé over her wavering commitment to the family brand and has grown increasingly distant since she and 47-year-old Travis hooked up in early 2021. They married in spring 2022.

"This bad blood between Kourtney and her sisters has been festering for years and it's taken all her willpower and then some to turn the other cheek," confided the source.

MORE ON:
Kourtney Kardashian
kourtney kardashian new show travis barker pregnancy
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

"The difference between Kourt today and how she was back in the pre-Travis era is that she's way more empowered. The petty pranks and endless BS are beneath her and she doesn't feel this need to play ball with her sisters anymore.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

kourtney kardashian new show travis barker pregnancy
Source: @kourtneykardash/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

"She's just over the whole bitchiness and this warped need her sisters have to one-up each other — whether it's money, romance, dieting, or hanging out with the cool club. She loves them dearly but feels strongly this is something she's totally outgrown," squealed a snoop. "It's time for a break, and Travis is backing her every step of the way!"

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.