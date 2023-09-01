Travis Barker Rushes Home Over 'Urgent Family Matter,' Fans Concerned for Kourtney Kardashian's Baby
Travis Barker's band Blink-182 has postponed several shows, revealing its drummer had to fly home for an "urgent family matter" — and fans are worried the urgent situation has to do with Kourtney Kardashian's baby.
The rock band was forced to postpone the Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows, revealing the rest of the European leg is TBD, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available," Blink-182, whose members include Barker, Mark Hoppus, and Tom DeLonge, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday.
Kardashian, 44, and Barker, 47, announced her pregnancy in June by recreating a moment from the band's 1999 music video, All The Small Things. In the footage shared by the married pair, The Kardashians star stood in the audience of a Blink-182 concert holding a sign that read, “Travis I’m pregnant."
It was a magical announcement for the couple, who revealed their struggle with IVF during the Hulu reality show.
At the time of this post, neither Barker, Kourtney, nor the Kardashians have addressed the urgent situation — leaving fans questioning if the mom of three is currently in labor.
According to reports, the oldest Kardashian sibling would be due sometime between October and December.
The silence has left Kardashian fans in panic, with many sending their well wishes to the expecting couple.
"Omg im praying for kourtney's & travis' baby right now i have absolutely NO IDEA if that's what's happening, i'm just praying that everything is okay bc he left tour due to a family medical emergency & she's been silent," one person posted on X.
"Hopefully that just means Kourtney is having the baby and it’s nothing serious/dangerous," shared another. "Sending positive vibes to Kourtney and the baby," added a third.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Kourtney and Travis' rep for comment.
Kardashian and Barker first said "I do" at a drunken Elvis wedding in Las Vegas in April 2022. They never got a marriage license but made their union official one month later with a gorgeous ceremony in Italy.
Kourtney has three children with her ex, Scott Disick. Travis shares two biological kids with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. He also raised her daughter with Oscar De La Hoya, Atiana.