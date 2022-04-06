Kourtney Kardashian Shares Behind-The-Scenes Snaps From Sin City Wedding With Travis Barker: 'Got Married With No License'
What do you get when you mix an Elvis Presley impersonator, a Las Vegas chapel, and a madly-in-love couple? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding, of course.
The reality star, 42, surprised fans with behind-the-scenes snaps from their Sin City nuptials on Wednesday.
"Found these in my camera roll," the blushing bride wrote via her Instagram caption. "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2 a.m., after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license)," Kourtney gushed alongside the pics. "Practice makes perfect."
Kravis exchanged their vows at One Love Wedding Chapel on Monday but did not file the official paperwork amid reports they still plan to have a formal ceremony in front of friends and family. Radar told ya first — court records show the lovebirds had yet to make their marriage legal as of Wednesday morning.
The pair appeared to have a blast taking the plunge hours after hitting the red carpet for the 2022 Grammys on Sunday. Sources say that Kourtney and Travis, 46, allowed their own cameraman to record the event, so fans may get to watch home footage of the nuptials on her family's new Hulu reality series.
Travis proposed to Kourtney back in October 2021, popping the question at Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito. Before going public with their relationship, the couple had been longtime friends and neighbors, living alongside each other in the hills of Calabasas.
According to reports, Kourtney has big plans to officially become Mrs. Barker in 2022. "Travis and Kourtney are planning to legally get married this year," a source told E! News. "They have been focusing on having a baby but their plan is to tie the knot before the end of the year."
Kourtney currently shares three kids with ex Scott Disick: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7. As for Travis, he shares two kids with ex Shanna Moakler: Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16.
Although the former Miss USA has made headlines for her shady remarks about Kourtney and Travis' red-hot romance, she sent them her well-wishes on Tuesday. "Congratulations to the happy couple," Shanna told Us Weekly after news broke of their Vegas ceremony. "I wish them the best that life has to offer on their journey together."