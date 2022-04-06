Kourtney Kardashian Shares Behind-The-Scenes Snaps From Sin City Wedding With Travis Barker: 'Got Married With No License'

According to reports, Kourtney has big plans to officially become Mrs. Barker in 2022. "Travis and Kourtney are planning to legally get married this year," a source told E! News. "They have been focusing on having a baby but their plan is to tie the knot before the end of the year."

Kourtney currently shares three kids with ex Scott Disick: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7. As for Travis, he shares two kids with ex Shanna Moakler: Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16.

Although the former Miss USA has made headlines for her shady remarks about Kourtney and Travis' red-hot romance, she sent them her well-wishes on Tuesday. "Congratulations to the happy couple," Shanna told Us Weekly after news broke of their Vegas ceremony. "I wish them the best that life has to offer on their journey together."