Tipsy-Looking Kourtney Kardashian Stumbles Back To Hotel With Travis Barker After Surprise Wedding

Kourtney Kardashian might have had a little too much fun at the Grammys. The blushing bride, 42, was caught stumbling back to her hotel as Travis Barker struggled to hold her up after the two got hitched.

As Radar reported, the couple — lovingly dubbed Kravis — secretly wed in a Las Vegas chapel around 1:30 AM on Monday, but Kourtney seemed a bit tipsy just one hour after the ceremony.