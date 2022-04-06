Your tip
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Wedding: Still No Marriage License

Apr. 6 2022

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker walked down the aisle in Sin City on Monday but have yet to file the official paperwork.

According to court records obtained by Radar, the 42-year-old reality star and her 46-year-old rockstar lover have yet to make their marriage official as of Wednesday morning.

The two did not fill out paperwork in Las Vegas before or after their wedding at the One Love Wedding Chapel — where they sought out an Elvis impersonator to officiate the ceremony. The court system shows nothing for Kourtney or Travis which means their union isn't legit in the eyes of the law.

kourtney kardashian travis barker
Source: Mega
One source told Page Six, "They had a ceremony, but on paper, it’s not legal yet."

As we previously reported, Kourtney and Travis walked into the chapel at 1:30 AM. The two had left the Grammys two hours prior and were still out celebrating. Sources say the couple did not allow any photographers from the venue to shoot snaps and only allowed their own cameraman to record the event.

A report originally claimed the couple had walked in with a marriage license but that was later refuted. An insider told TMZ the couple plans to have several other ceremonries that will include their family and friends.

kourtney kardashian travis barker
Source: Mega
Travis and Kourtney have not been engaged that long. He popped the question back in October while the two were hanging out in Montecito, Cali. The two avoided talking about a wedding date publicly.

Kourtney and Travis have been friends for years but only started dating in early 2021. They took their romance on a worldwide PDA tour that included a ton of makeout photos from different locations.

Their love even caused her ex Scott Disick to lose it. His jealously was revealed after he DM'd another one of Kourtney's ex Younes — who then leaked the conversation on Instagram.

kourtney kardashian travis barker pp
Source: Mega

After the Las Vegas ceremony, sources close to Kourtney started telling outlets that she didn't sign a prenup but they were working on a postnuptial agreement. The only problem with that narrative is the two aren't legally married and neither party has a right to the others until it's legal.

