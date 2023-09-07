WH Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Splits From Longtime Partner Suzanne Malveaux: 'I'm a Single Mom Who Is Co-Parenting'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and her longtime partner Suzanne Malveaux have called it quits, marking the end of their relationship after living under the same roof for 10 years and adopting a daughter together.
"I'm a single mom who is co-parenting this amazing kid," Jean-Pierre said during a new interview while revealing they had gone their separate ways, RadarOnline.com has learned. "Our number-one priority is her privacy and to make sure we create an environment that's nurturing."
The exes first crossed paths at the 2012 Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, where Malveaux, a former CNN correspondent, was covering the event while Jean-Pierre was working on President Barack Obama's re-election campaign.
They moved in together in early 2014, Jean-Pierre detailed in her memoir. Malveaux had already started the adoption process when she and Jean-Pierre were getting serious, with the now WH press secretary later adopting their daughter, Soleil.
After Jean-Pierre was named press secretary, making history as the first Black and openly gay person to hold the position, Malveaux changed her role at the major media network and stopped covering politics, the White House, and Capitol Hill.
Malveaux announced in January that she was leaving the cable news channel to focus on her family and to work on a project with Nelson Mandela's great-grandson.
During her candid interview with Vogue, Jean-Pierre said she never envisioned herself becoming a parent as having a kid of her own was "a thousand percent" not on her to-do list.
"I think that's one of the reasons I left to do campaigns," she told the magazine about her younger years. "Because it took me away from the responsibilities of home."
"Everything that we do, being led by the president, is going to matter, not just today, but tomorrow and for the rest of our lives," Jean-Pierre further explained. "What we do is certainly going to change the trajectory of her life."
Now that Jean-Pierre has been thrust into the limelight, the public figure confessed that she does have concerns at times about her daughter's safety while navigating the high-profile role under president Joe Biden.
"People who love me are concerned," she said. "But I do not walk around fearful for my life or my security. That is not something I worry about. I worry more for my daughter."