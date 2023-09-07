WH Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Splits From Longtime Partner Suzanne Malveaux: 'I'm a Single Mom Who Is Co-Parenting'

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and her longtime partner Suzanne Malveaux have called it quits, marking the end of their relationship after living under the same roof for 10 years and adopting a daughter together.

"I'm a single mom who is co-parenting this amazing kid," Jean-Pierre said during a new interview while revealing they had gone their separate ways, RadarOnline.com has learned. "Our number-one priority is her privacy and to make sure we create an environment that's nurturing."