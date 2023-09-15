'You Are So Disappointing': Drew Barrymore Trashed Over Tearful Video Explaining Her Decision to Cross the WGA Picket Line

"I’ve been through so many ups and downs in my life, and this is one of them. I deeply apologize to writers. I deeply apologize to unions. I deeply apologize," Barrymore said through tears. "I don’t exactly know what to say because sometimes when things are so tough, it’s hard to make decisions from that place. So all I can say is that I wanted to accept responsibility."

Despite her condolences, critics felt that Barrymore failed to see that the simplest solution — and most earnest apology — was not returning her talk show to production. For better or worse, the actress was brought back to reality in the video's comment section.

