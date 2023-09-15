'You Are So Disappointing': Drew Barrymore Trashed Over Tearful Video Explaining Her Decision to Cross the WGA Picket Line
After days of backlash over the announcement that Drew Barrymore's talk show was going back to filming for its fourth season in the midst of the historic WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, Barrymore addressed the messy situation in a video message, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While an emotional Barrymore gave a tearful apology on camera, many left behind ruthless comments — and continued to call her out for choosing to not stand in solidarity with union members.
Barrymore posted the video to her Instagram, which was in addition to a text post she made days prior about the controversial return of The Drew Barrymore Show.
While apologizing to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA members for undermining their strike, Barrymore said she stood by her decision to return to air while adding "there are so many reasons why this is so complex."
"This is bigger than just me," Barrymore said before noting "there are other peoples’ jobs on the line."
"I’ve been through so many ups and downs in my life, and this is one of them. I deeply apologize to writers. I deeply apologize to unions. I deeply apologize," Barrymore said through tears. "I don’t exactly know what to say because sometimes when things are so tough, it’s hard to make decisions from that place. So all I can say is that I wanted to accept responsibility."
Despite her condolences, critics felt that Barrymore failed to see that the simplest solution — and most earnest apology — was not returning her talk show to production. For better or worse, the actress was brought back to reality in the video's comment section.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- 'I Want to Marry Her': Drew Barrymore's Alleged Stalker Arrested AGAIN Over Emma Watson Infatuation After Bursting Into NYFW Dressing Room
- 'Drew Barrymore Show' Rep Admits Two Audience Members Wearing WGA Pins Were Kicked Out Over 'Heightened Security Concerns' Due to Backlash Against Actress
- 'She's Terrified': Drew Barrymore Amps Up Security After Man Is Arrested for Stalking Actress Near $6 Million Hamptons Mansion
"There is something you can do!!!!!! [sic] You can stand with your writers. You can look at the bigger picture and support the fight. You can choose to not set this precedent. Man this is such a bummer," wrote fan commented.
Another said, "You are so disappointing."
Will and Grace star Debra Messing also joined the conversation in hopes that Barrymore would "reconsider."
"You can choose now to halt production. You can choose to pay your employees like other talk show hosts who have stood in solidarity with the writers. There are thousands of union members jobs and livelihoods that are at stake (exponential more than those who work on your show) and the future of our beloved industry. I hope you will reconsider," Messing's comment read.
Messing wasn't the only blue checkmarked account that left their two cents on Barrymore's post. Perez Hilton kept things short but not without a bit of snark when telling Barrymore, "your 'why' sure is… a choice."
The reaction to Barrymore's so-called apology reignited outrage towards the talk show host.
It appeared that union members and fans alike would need more than video to stop branding Barrymore a "scab."