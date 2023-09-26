'Heartsick' Hugh Jackman 'Totally Lost' Without Wife Deborra-Lee Furness as Exes Gear Up for $180 Million Divorce
Hugh Jackman is completely devastated over his shocking split from wife Deborra-Lee Furness and has been "totally lost" without her, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Wolverine actor, 54, and Furness, 67, announced their amicable breakup on September 15. The couple praised their 27-year union as a "loving, wonderful marriage" but added, "our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."
Despite implying the split was something they both wanted, a source dished that Furness called the shots.
"Hugh and Debs want everyone to believe it was a carefully thought-out, mutual decision to divorce, but the truth is this is the last thing he wanted and he's totally heartsick," the insider told the National Enquirer.
"The guy adored his wife," the source added. "She was the center of his entire world and he's totally lost without her."
Over their nearly 30 year marriage, the pair welcome two children, now adults Oliver, 23, and Ava, 18.
Australian celebrity correspondent Peter Ford noted, "It's not the most uncommon scenario for a couple in their 50s and 60s that once the kids are off their hands, they decide the glue that held this together isn't there anymore and we're going to go our separate paths."
Insiders alleged that Jackman's path was shaping up to be a bumpy road, though.
"Hugh accepts, deep down, that Debs will want a huge chunk of his fortune and that's her right as his spouse," the source said. "It's one thing to promise to be friendly but once the lawyers get involved, it becomes a very coldhearted situation that revolves around money."
As RadarOnline.com first reported, three months before the couple announced they were calling it quits, the pair dropped the listing price of their three-story Manhattan condo by a whopping $9 million.
The now-exes lowered the price of the condo from $39.9 million to $29.9 million but have yet to find a buyer.