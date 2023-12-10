Sean 'Diddy' Combs Has Been Dropped by 18 Brands and Labels as Sexual Abuse Allegations Continue to Mount
Sean Combs, also known as P Diddy, is facing a growing number of sexual abuse lawsuits and has stepped down from his chairman role at Revolt as more brands continue to sever ties to the rapper, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to Rolling Stone, 18 brands have confirmed that they have cut ties with the platform following accusations of sexual assault and physical violence made against Combs by R&B singer Cassie Ventura and three other women.
The brands distancing themselves from Empower Global have cited the seriousness of the allegations and their support for victims as the reasons for their actions.
Annette Njau, founder of luxury fashion brand House of Takura, stated, "We take the allegations against Mr. Combs very seriously and find such behavior abhorrent and intolerable. We believe in victims' rights and support victims in speaking their truth, even against the most powerful of people."
Other brand founders echoed this sentiment, emphasizing their commitment to respecting individuals regardless of gender, ethnicity, or age.
The departure of these brands marks a significant setback for Empower Global, especially considering the hype surrounding its launch in July.
Combs had invested over $20 million into the platform and expressed his excitement, stating it was a platform for empowering Black-owned businesses. However, the recent allegations have led to an astonishing decline in support for the platform.
Some brands have also highlighted the lackluster performance of Empower Global as a contributing factor in their decision to sever ties.
Rebecca Allen, founder of a high-end footwear company, revealed that her company had not seen meaningful sales and had already planned to terminate the partnership before the allegations surfaced.
Additionally, some brands reported the platform did not meet their expectations in terms of sales or communication. This, along with the news of the allegations, influenced their decision to leave Empower Global.
The platform operates similarly to Amazon, requiring sellers to pay a monthly subscription fee and taking a percentage of sales as a marketplace fee.
According to Rolling Stone, while a significant number of brands have cut ties with Empower Global, there are still some who have chosen to remain for various reasons. However, even these brands are closely monitoring the situation and may reconsider their association if more negative information arises or if the allegations begin to impact their brand's standing.
Combs released a statement stating that the allegations were attempts to assassinate his character and that he would fight for his name and reputation. The rapper reached a private settlement with Cassie after she filed her lawsuit, with his lawyer stating that the settlement did not imply any admission of wrongdoing.
Combs' empire extends beyond his music career and e-commerce ventures. He is also known for his apparel line, Sean John, his investments in the AQUAhydrate water line, and his partnerships with Diageo in promoting Ciroc vodka and DeLéon tequila.
Diageo is reportedly seeking to block Combs from using marketing dollars to feature his face in new advertising for DeLéon, citing the potential damage to the brand.