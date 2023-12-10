Sean 'Diddy' Combs Has Been Dropped by 18 Brands and Labels as Sexual Abuse Allegations Continue to Mount

According to Rolling Stone, 18 brands have confirmed that they have cut ties with the platform following accusations of sexual assault and physical violence made against Combs by R&B singer Cassie Ventura and three other women.

The brands distancing themselves from Empower Global have cited the seriousness of the allegations and their support for victims as the reasons for their actions.

Annette Njau, founder of luxury fashion brand House of Takura, stated, "We take the allegations against Mr. Combs very seriously and find such behavior abhorrent and intolerable. We believe in victims' rights and support victims in speaking their truth, even against the most powerful of people."

Other brand founders echoed this sentiment, emphasizing their commitment to respecting individuals regardless of gender, ethnicity, or age.