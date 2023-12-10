Your tip
Donald Trump Claims a General Told Him His Handling of the Access Hollywood Tapes During 2016 Presidential Debate Was Bravest Thing He'd Ever Seen

Source: MEGA
Dec. 10 2023, Published 4:15 p.m. ET

Former President Donald Trump recently claimed that a high-ranking general once described his response to the infamous Access Hollywood tape during a 2016 presidential debate as the "bravest" thing he had ever witnessed, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Trump shared this anecdote during a speech at the New York Young Republican Club, where he addressed the fallout from his widely criticized "grab 'em by the p----" comment.

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said he likes to 'grab 'em by the p----.'

According to Trump, the general approached him and commended his ability to confidently dismiss his lewd remarks as mere "locker room talk" during the debate with Hillary Clinton, just two days after the Access Hollywood tape leaked.

Trump recounted the general's words, saying, "'Sir, I've been on the battlefield. Men have gone down on my left and on my right. I stood on hills where soldiers were killed. But I believe the bravest thing I've ever seen was the night you went on to that stage with Hillary Clinton, after what happened. And then that woman asked you the first question about it.' And I said, locker room talk! It's locker talk! What the hell?! Locker room talk!"

The former president delivered this story before an audience that responded with laughter and applause.

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump claimed a general praised him for his handling of the Access Hollywood clip.

In his re-telling, Trump mentioned being confronted by a woman during the debate.

However, it is important to note that the debate in question was co-moderated by ABC's Martha Raddatz and CNN's Anderson Cooper, with Cooper being the one who asked Trump about his comments.

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump defeated Hilary Clinton in 2016.

The Access Hollywood tape, a recording from 2005, captured Trump boasting about how he could sexually exploit women due to his celebrity status. The release of this tape led to widespread condemnation, including from within his own party.

Many thought the tape would be the death nail in Trump's campaign for president, but instead, it got buried in the mountain of other controversies surrounding the at-the-time presidential hopeful.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump's Access Hollywood tape is set to feature 'prominently' in the hush-money Stormy Daniels case.

The tape was previously approved to be used as evidence in writer E. Jean Carroll's defamation suit against the former president, a federal judge ruled back in March.

In a new filing, Manhattan prosecutors defend a subpoena that was fired off to Carroll's attorneys seeking the full deposition transcript and video while also referencing the tape.

"The Access Hollywood tape, released publicly in October 2016 during the course of defendant's campaign for President, features prominently in the People's case," a prosecution filing stated in June, ahead of the hush-money trial.

