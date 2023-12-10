Donald Trump Claims a General Told Him His Handling of the Access Hollywood Tapes During 2016 Presidential Debate Was Bravest Thing He'd Ever Seen

According to Trump, the general approached him and commended his ability to confidently dismiss his lewd remarks as mere "locker room talk" during the debate with Hillary Clinton, just two days after the Access Hollywood tape leaked.

Trump recounted the general's words, saying, "'Sir, I've been on the battlefield. Men have gone down on my left and on my right. I stood on hills where soldiers were killed. But I believe the bravest thing I've ever seen was the night you went on to that stage with Hillary Clinton, after what happened. And then that woman asked you the first question about it.' And I said, locker room talk! It's locker talk! What the hell?! Locker room talk!"

The former president delivered this story before an audience that responded with laughter and applause.