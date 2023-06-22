Court Documents: Trump Access Hollywood Tape Will Feature 'Prominently' in Hush-Money Case, Prosecutors Tell Judge
Donald Trump's Access Hollywood tape will feature "prominently" in the former president's hush-money case, RadarOnline.com has learned as he fights accusations of falsifying business docs to allegedly hide a $130,000 payoff to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
Trump's hot mic comments were caught on tape nearly a decade before he became the Republican nominee for president during his first bid for the White House.
"I'm automatically attracted to beautiful women — I just start kissing them, it's like a magnet. Just kiss. I don't even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything," he said in the video which made its rounds in 2016. "Grab 'em by the p----."
The tape was previously approved to be used as evidence in writer E. Jean Carroll's defamation suit against the former president, a federal judge ruled back in March.
After deliberations, the jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse, but not rape. They also agreed that he defamed Carroll.
In a new filing, Manhattan prosecutors defend a subpoena that was fired off to Carroll's attorneys seeking the full deposition transcript and video while also referencing the tape.
"The Access Hollywood tape, released publicly in October 2016 during the course of defendant's campaign for President, features prominently in the People's case," a new prosecution filing stated ahead of the hush-money trial.
Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to conceal the payment, also shutting down claims he ever had sex with Daniels.
"Defendant also testified about addressing during his campaign events in October 2016 allegations of sexual misconduct by two other women," it continued, referring to Natasha Stoynoff and Jessica Leeds, both of whom took the stand in the Carroll defamation trial.
"The way in which defendant dealt with allegations of a sexual nature by women in the months leading up to the 2016 presidential election is clearly relevant to the allegations in the People's case," the filing viewed by RadarOnline.com stated.
The hush-money trial will take place next year in March.