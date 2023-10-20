Sophia Bush Working to Speed Up Divorce From Grant Hughes, Hands Over Financial Docs to Ex as Romance With Ashlyn Harris Heats Up
Sophia Bush is making moves to finalize her divorce from estranged husband Grant Hughes in record time — as her new romance with her married girlfriend Ashlyn Harris causes controversy.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the One Tree Hill star has informed the court that she handed over all of her financial records to Grant this week.
Sophia said she produced a list of her assets and debts, along with a list of her monthly income and expenses. In a divorce, the parties usually produce a preliminary financial report and then hand over a final report months later.
However, Sophia said she turned over everything and submitted her final report this week — only months after she filed for divorce from Grant in August.
The move by Sophia usually indicates a couple has reached a settlement and the divorce will be finalized in the near future.
In her initial petition, the actress cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for splitting after only one year of marriage.
At the time, the couple released a statement about their decision. A rep said, “Sophia and Grant were friends for 10 years and bonded during COVID through their love of community service.”
“They continue to run their nonprofit together and remain good friends,” the rep added.
This week, it was revealed Sophia is currently dating Ashlyn, a member of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team [USWNT].
- Read The Divorce Docs Sophia Bush’s Married GF Ashlyn Harris Slapped Wife Ali With Weeks After Caught Being Flirty With 'One Tree Hill' Star in Cannes
- Soccer Star Ali Krieger Implies Her Wife Ashlyn Harris Cheated With New Girlfriend Sophia Bush
- Bombshell Photos Show ‘This Is Us Star’ Star Justin Hartley & Sofia Pernas Wearing Wedding Rings, 3 Months After His Divorce From Chrishell Stause Was Finalized
Sources close to the new couple claimed they have only been dating for a couple of weeks. An insider said the two have mutual friends and have been hanging in the same circle for years — but only recently took things to another level.
Ashlyn’ estranged wife Ali Krieger was reportedly blindsided after Ashlyn asked for a split after returning from a trip to Cannes — where she was seen getting flirty with Sophia during a media event.
In her divorce petition, Ashlyn said her marriage was “irretrievably broken”.
She listed the date of marriage as December 28, 2019, but did not list a date of separation. Ashlyn and her ex share 2 children.
Ali alluded to Ashlyn being unfaithful to her in a post on social media. While the two have drama, Sophia’s ex Grant spoke out in support of the actress’ new romance.
His rep said, "Grant will always want the best for Sophia, and is supportive of all that makes her happy and fulfilled."