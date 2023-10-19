Read The Divorce Docs Sophia Bush’s Married GF Ashlyn Harris Slapped Wife Ali With Weeks After Caught Being Flirty With 'One Tree Hill' Star in Cannes
Sophia Bush’s married girlfriend Ashlyn Harris hit her estranged wife Ali Krieger with divorce papers only weeks after she was caught getting close to the actress.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Ashlyn, a member of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team [USWNT], filed for divorce from Ali on September 19. Ali also plays for the USWNT.
In the filing, Ashlyn said the marriage was “irretrievably broken” with no hopes for a reconciliation. She listed the date of marriage as December 28, 2019, but did not list a date of separation.
Ashlyn said the exes share 2 children. In her petition, she said she expected to enter into a Marital Settlement Agreement with Ali which will resolve all financial issues.
The soccer star said she also believes they will hash out a Parenting Plan over custody. Ali has yet to respond to the divorce in court.
This week, sources revealed Sophia and Ashlyn are dating. The union comes after the actress filed for divorce from her husband Grant Hughes in August. The duo had been together for 13 months.
Grant spoke out in support of Sophia's new relationship. His rep said, "Grant will always want the best for Sophia, and is supportive of all that makes her happy and fulfilled."
Daily Mail reported that Ashlyn decided to end her marriage after being caught flirting with Sophia in June at Cannes.
In the footage, Ashlyn and Sophia are seen laughing it up at an event at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.
Insiders told the outlet that Ashlyn broke things off with Ali days after returning home from the overseas trip. A source told Daily Mail that Ali was “blindsided by the split.”
An insider said Ashlyn told Ali there was no need for any discussion about their relationship and iced her out. The source added, “Apparently Ashlyn came back right after Cannes, ended their marriage and said there was nothing to even speak about regarding it. Just over.”
Another source said that Sophia and Ashlyn had running in the same circles for years before they decided to go out on their first date “a couple of weeks ago.” Insiders close to the new couple said they deny any overlap of their relationships.